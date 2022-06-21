 Matching cash for Roadrunner Food Bank donations - Albuquerque Journal

Matching cash for Roadrunner Food Bank donations

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Thanks to two anonymous donors, monetary donations to Roadrunner Food Bank will be matched up to $60,000 through June 30.

According to the food bank, people are still experiencing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, now exacerbated by inflation and rising food costs. Low income families with small budgets are particularly vulnerable when it comes to unexpected expenses on top of the increased cost of food, fuel and housing.

To make a gift, go to roadrunner-food-bank.snwbll.com/end-of-fiscal-year-matching-gift.

In other news from Roadrunner, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive conducted in May by the National Association of Letter Carriers collected 158,280 pounds of food in the Albuquerque area.

Food donations are always welcome and accepted at the Roadrunner Food Bank warehouse, 5840 Office NE, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

About 70,000 people across the state each week receive support from Roadrunner and its more than 500 member partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and senior centers. In all, Roadrunner distributes more than 30 million pounds of food every year.

