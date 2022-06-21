Fire crews followed burn plan in Hermits Peak wildfire, review says

The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas on April 6 followed its approved plan, according to a U.S. Forest Service review of the burn that became the Hermits Peak wildfire.

But the post-fire investigation revealed that “the implementation was occurring under much drier conditions than were recognized.”

The 85-page review, released to the public Tuesday, details what went wrong in the prescribed burn that eventually turned into New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is now more than 341,000 acres and 72% contained. The blaze has forced evacuations across several northern New Mexico counties and destroyed at least 400 homes.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said the review was necessary to determine “how this tragic event unfolded.”

“Wildfire mitigation, wildland firefighting, and many other land management activities we perform are inherently dangerous,” Moore said in a preface to the report. “When that work does not go as planned, it is imperative that we learn from those experiences.”

According to the review, a burn boss determined that a test fire on the morning of April 6 was successful.

Crews then proceeded with igniting the prescribed burn.

But four hours later, the burn was declared a wildfire.

The report concludes that “the combination of changes in fuel conditions, underestimated potential fire behavior outside the burn unit, and conducting the prescribed fire on the warmer and drier end of the prescription, led to an increased probability of an escaped prescribed fire, if the burn spread beyond the unit boundary.”

A review team recommended several strategies for preventing future catastrophic prescribed burns.

“We should not be overconfident in the prescribed burn plans we develop. We should test, confirm, and update the assumptions and information in them based on real-time, on-the-ground information,” the report reads.

The agency concluded that more accurate real-time weather observations “could have improved situational awareness.”

Radio communication was spotty or nonexistent between project leaders several times during the afternoon of April 6, according to the review.

The team may have “underestimated fire potential” and the dryness of the fuels in the project boundary.

Moore also referenced the Calf Canyon Fire, which was a prescribed pile burn that smoldered for months despite snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

“That type of event was nearly unheard of until recently in the century-plus of experience the Forest Service has in working on these landscapes,” Moore said. “Fires are outpacing our models and, as the final report notes, we need to better understand how megadrought and climate change are affecting our actions on the ground.”

Calf Canyon merged with Hermits Peak in late April.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times