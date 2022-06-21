Saranam accepting housing applications

Saranam, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending family homelessness, has openings for a limited number of families to be housed in fully furnished apartments for up to two years while adults attend school, increasing their skill set and income potential.

Parents and their children join as a peer cohort, becoming part of an instant community that helps maintain family stability even after the family exits the program.

Applications are due by July 22. Families and referral agencies can learn more about program eligibility and access application materials on the Saranam website at saranamabq.org.