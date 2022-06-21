 Saranam accepting housing applications - Albuquerque Journal

Saranam accepting housing applications

By ABQJournal News Staff

Saranam, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending family homelessness, has openings for a limited number of families to be housed in fully furnished apartments for up to two years while adults attend school, increasing their skill set and income potential.

Parents and their children join as a peer cohort, becoming part of an instant community that helps maintain family stability even after the family exits the program.

Applications are due by July 22. Families and referral agencies can learn more about program eligibility and access application materials on the Saranam website at saranamabq.org.

 

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

