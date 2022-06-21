 United's Wednesday home match is postponed - Albuquerque Journal

United’s Wednesday home match is postponed

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

New Mexico United’s scheduled home match for Wednesday against Rio Grande Valley at Isotopes Park has been postponed. The club and the United Soccer League announced Tuesday cited “inclement weather impacting the ability to complete a field conversion at Isotopes Park.” as the reason.

The match has been rescheduled for July 6, 7 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

United subleases the city-owned facility from — and shares it with — the Albuquerque Isotopes pro baseball franchise. The Isotopes concluded a six-game home stand on Sunday that included a Friday rainout, a Saturday rain delay and a Sunday game truncated from nine to six innings because of rain.

Per a team statement, United owner Peter Trevisani said, “While this postponement isn’t ideal for anyone, we are grateful to the Isotopes, UNM, and RGV for working with us to reschedule in a timely manner.”

The club’s statement said tickets for Wednesday night’s game can be used on July 6. The Journal is trying to get clarification from the club on whether that is the only option for ticket-buyers or if they will have options to exchange tickets for other games later in the season.

United is next scheduled to play host to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at Isotopes Park at 7 p.m.

Check back here later in the day as the Journal gets more details and provides more updates.

(Click here for updated United Soccer League Championship division standings.)

 

