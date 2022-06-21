 Councilor Bassan pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces - Albuquerque Journal

Councilor Bassan pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

City Councilor Brook Bassan

Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan is pulling back support for the safe outdoor space proposal that the council passed earlier this month.

Bassan announced Tuesday she plans to introduce legislation to repeal safe outdoor spaces, an idea that narrowly cleared the council as part of the annual zoning code update. Bassan was among those who voted for the plan, which the council passed 5-4.

Bassan said Tuesday that public outcry combined with growing concern that the plan was not fully fleshed out and that it would not lead — as some had hoped — the city to step up enforcement of illegal camping or trespassing helped change her mind.

“I’m not saying safe outdoor spaces are bad and we can’t do it, but — and I wish I would’ve come to this conclusion a lot earlier — it’s definitely something that needs more answers, like what the other councilors have mentioned,” she said. “Clearly the public is not ready for it as it stands, and it’s my job to listen to them.”

