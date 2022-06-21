 Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea - Albuquerque Journal

Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

By Chris Megerian / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it would restrict the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, aligning the country’s policy more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives.

“The president believes strongly that we need to curtail their use worldwide,” John Kirby, a national security spokesman, said at a White House briefing.

The United States has not extensively deployed the mines since the Gulf War in 1991. But the announcement represents a shift from a more permissive stance under then-President Donald Trump, and it concludes a review that has lasted for more than a year.

Bonnie Jenkins, the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security, said the new policy fulfills “a commitment that President Biden made as a candidate,” when he described Trump’s decision as “reckless.”

Anti-personnel land mines are buried underground or scattered on the surface, and they can pose a lethal threat to civilians long after combat has ended. Russia has reportedly used the explosives during its invasion of Ukraine.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., described the White House announcement as a “long overdue recognition that the grave humanitarian and political costs of using these weapons far exceed their limited military utility.”

“As welcome as this step is, the White House needs to put the U.S. on a definitive path to join the treaties banning anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions,” he said in a statement. “Neither of these indiscriminate weapons, the horrific consequences of which we are seeing in Ukraine today, belong in the arsenals of civilized nations.”

Under the new policy, the U.S. will restrict the use of these explosives outside of its efforts to help defend South Korea from a potential North Korean invasion. Although the U.S. does not currently have any minefields deployed there, Washington has pledged support for Seoul’s defense, which includes anti-personnel mines.

The U.S. has a stockpile of 3 million anti-personnel land mines. Under the new policy, any that aren’t needed to protect South Korea will be destroyed. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a question about whether any will be discarded.

The exception regarding the Korean Peninsula, which was also in place during President Barack Obama’s administration, leaves the U.S. short of full compliance with the Ottawa Convention, the 1997 treaty intended to eliminate anti-personnel land mines.

Russia is not a signatory to the treaty either, and Human Rights Watch said it has documented Moscow’s use of mines during its invasion of Ukraine.

Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and a top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines, has urged Russia to stop deploying them. “Anti-personnel mines only cause victims, they don’t resolve any type of problem,” she said in April.

Her office praised the U.S. announcement on Tuesday.

“We welcome this timely decision and thank the United States for your commitment with the principles of the (Ottawa) Convention,” the office tweeted. “We need to continue our clearance efforts all around the world until we reach a #MineFreeWorld.”

U.S. officials said that the Pentagon was working on alternatives to land mines on the Korean peninsula, but did not detail what those might be.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the administration “needs to have a better answer about when those alternatives will be developed, rather than just kicking this down the road.”

He said the U.S. should continue working to completely comply with the Ottawa Convention.

“We need to get fully in step to fully differentiate ourselves from the international scofflaws like Russia,” he said.

Home » News » Nation » Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fire crews followed burn plan in Hermits Peak wildfire, ...
ABQnews Seeker
But report found crews underestimated fire ... But report found crews underestimated fire potential
2
A Corrales thrift store that funds animal rescue needs ...
ABQnews Seeker
The owners are selling the building ... The owners are selling the building and the lot it sits on for more than SWARF can afford to pay
3
Village of Chama is out of water
ABQnews Seeker
Likely break in the main line ... Likely break in the main line has turned into a full-blown crisis
4
Immediate San Juan-related utility rate relief recommended
ABQnews Seeker
PRC may order PNM to provide ... PRC may order PNM to provide customer credit when coal plant closes
5
Lawmakers weigh fallout of NM election certification drama
2022 election
Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled ... Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled at some commissioners casting votes
6
KAFB dedicates dorms to airmen
ABQnews Seeker
A Tuskegee airman and other airmen ... A Tuskegee airman and other airmen who died in Afghanistan and Vietnam are now memorialized on dormitories at Kirtland Air Force Base. The base ...
7
More monsoon rains expected this week
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque has a 90% chance of ... Albuquerque has a 90% chance of rain Tuesday, with temperatures expected in the mid-70s
8
ABQ research lab fined over monkey deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Two macaques died at facility Two macaques died at facility
9
New attack ad targets governor's spending
2022 election
Ad says Lujan Grisham used money ... Ad says Lujan Grisham used money out of a discretionary fund intended for social and diplomatic events
10
Homicide victim 'had a huge heart'
ABQnews Seeker
Teens charged with beating Portales man Teens charged with beating Portales man