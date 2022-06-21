Otero County highlighted by Jan. 6 Committee

A southern New Mexico county’s standoff over certifying the recent primary election results took center stage during the opening remarks in the House Jan. 6 Committee’s hearing on Tuesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, the committee chair, said the scrap in Otero County highlights the importance of the committee’s work investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

“We can’t just look backward … because the danger hasn’t gone away,” he said.

Thompson recapped the Otero County Commission’s dispute for the national audience.

The county’s three commissioners originally refused to certify the results of New Mexico’s June 7 primary election. They argued, in part, that they didn’t trust the Dominion Voting Systems used in New Mexico and throughout the country.

The Dominion conspiracy was mentioned during a prior hearing, which played statements by former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said former President Trump had “become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.”

Last week, the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered Otero County to certify the results after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a petition that said the commission’s refusal to approve the results violated state election law.

Two of the three commissioners relented and certified the results. Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboy’s for Trump, voted again not to certify. He said his vote was based on gut feelings the results weren’t accurate.

Thompson, without saying his name, pointed out that Griffin had been convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 attack. He said the saga shows that misinformation about election results remains a problem.

“The lie hasn’t gone away. It’s corrupting our Democratic institutions,” he said during the hearing. “People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust. And as seen in New Mexico, their oath to the people they serve will take a backseat to their commitment to the big lie.”