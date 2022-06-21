 AMC renews 'Dark Winds' for a second season - Albuquerque Journal

AMC renews ‘Dark Winds’ for a second season

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee and Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn star in “Dark Winds” on AMC. A second season for the series was ordered by AMC. (Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC)

AMC has renewed “Dark Winds” for a second season.

The New Mexico-filmed project has aired two of the six episodes so far.

The series — which is based on Tony Hillerman’s series — follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The show premiered on June 12 with 2.2 million viwers on AMC and live+3 ratings and is the No. 5 cable drama premiere of this broadcast season.

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with ‘Dark Winds,’ ” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.”

“Dark Winds” as a television series has been a project 35 years in the making. Robert Redford optioned Hillerman’s book collection more than three decades ago, and the series, whose first season focuses primarily on the book “The Listening Woman,” with elements of “People of Darkness,” found a home on AMC+ and AMC.

According to AMC, the production worked closely with the Navajo Nation. It was based at Camel Rock Studios, located on Tesuque Pueblo.

Another 30% of production was done at Cochiti Pueblo.

Season two will air in 2023.

