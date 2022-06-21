 Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours - Albuquerque Journal

Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and as temperatures soared past 100 degrees, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy died Monday as his family was getting ready to celebrate his 8-year-old sister’s birthday. The boy, his sister and his mother went to the store to buy some items for the party, and when they returned home, the mother assumed both children had got out of the car on their own.

“She’s excited, trying to get things together,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said about two to three hours after the mother went into the house, she began looking for her son and went to the car. She found him unresponsive, still buckled in, and called 911.

The sheriff’s office said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother told the sheriff her son had got out of his car seat by himself before, but the family was using a rental vehicle that may have been unfamiliar to him.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that investigators responded to the scene and the case is open. The office said investigators will meet with the district attorney’s office to present their findings.

Home » Around the Region » Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Review finds flaws in Hermits Peak burn plan, execution
ABQnews Seeker
The team that started a prescribed ... The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas on April 6 followed its approved plan, according to a U.S. Forest Service ...
2
ABQ woman sentenced to 12 years in 2020 drunken-driving ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roxana Saenz, 18, had recently graduated ... Roxana Saenz, 18, had recently graduated from high school and looked forward to enrolling in the University of New Mexico in 2020 when a ...
3
Otero County highlighted by Jan. 6 Committee
ABQnews Seeker
A southern New Mexico county's standoff ... A southern New Mexico county's standoff over certifying the recent primary election results took center stage during the opening remarks in the House Jan. ...
4
Councilor Bassan pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan is ... Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan is pulling back support for the safe outdoor space proposal that the council passed earlier this month. Bassan announced ...
5
Village of Chama is out of water
ABQnews Seeker
Likely break in the main line ... Likely break in the main line has turned into a full-blown crisis
6
Immediate San Juan-related utility rate relief recommended
ABQnews Seeker
PRC may order PNM to provide ... PRC may order PNM to provide customer credit when coal plant closes
7
Lawmakers weigh fallout of NM election certification drama
2022 election
Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled ... Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled at some commissioners casting votes
8
A Corrales thrift store that funds animal rescue needs ...
ABQnews Seeker
The owners are selling the building ... The owners are selling the building and the lot it sits on for more than SWARF can afford to pay
9
More monsoon rains expected this week
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque has a 90% chance of ... Albuquerque has a 90% chance of rain Tuesday, with temperatures expected in the mid-70s
10
ABQ research lab fined over monkey deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Two macaques died at facility Two macaques died at facility