 Flash flooding imminent for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar - Albuquerque Journal

Flash flooding imminent for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Many people in the area of Cleveland lined their properties with sandbags on Friday in preparation for possible flash flooding. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area surrounding the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

A NWS official said flash floods are “believed to be imminent” for the area due to heavy rainfall.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to a news release from San Miguel and Mora counties.

The warning issued Tuesday afternoon is in effect until 5 p.m. as Doppler radar and local rain gauges show moderate to heavy rain over the burn scar of the largest fire in the state’s history.

The release states hazards include “life threatening flash flooding.”

Officials said up to a half-inch of rain has fallen since 11 a.m. in the Gallinas Creek and Tecolote Creek watersheds and at least another quarter-inch is expected.

The release said excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact the Gallinas Creek and Gallinas River drainage area, including Porvenir Canyon, Arroyo Pecosm Agua Zarca and Vegosa Creek.

“The debris flow can consist of rock, mud vegetation and other losse materials,” according to the release.

Other locations that will experience flash flooding are: Las Vegas, El Porvenir, Montezuma, Storrie Lake State Park, Romeroville, Gallinas, Mineral Hill, San Geronimo, San Pablo and Ojitos Frios.

Recent rains have helped slow the blaze, which sits at 341,371 acres and 72% contained, but the possibility of flash floods on the massive burn scar has been among the top concerns of local leaders and residents for weeks.

The New Mexico National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were working to mitigate flood risks in San Miguel County in recent days.

The agencies cleared debris near bridges and placed barriers around critical infrastructure in Las Vegas to quell possible damage from flash floods.

Residents have been stacking sandbags around properties in the area since Friday as State Police went home to home warning about the dangers posed by flash floods hitting the burn scar.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Flash flooding imminent for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials and tribal nations have ... Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah -- among the ...
2
Flash flooding imminent for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
The National Weather Service has issued ... The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area surrounding the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A NWS official said flash ...
3
School districts near reservations focus on their needs
ABQnews Seeker
Being close to a problem has ... Being close to a problem has its upsides and downsides. School districts near the Navajo Nation and Zuni Pueblo know that as well as ...
4
Review finds flaws in Hermits Peak burn plan, execution
ABQnews Seeker
The team that started a prescribed ... The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas on April 6 followed its approved plan, according to a U.S. Forest Service ...
5
ABQ woman sentenced to 12 years in fatal 2020 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roxana Saenz had just graduated from ... Roxana Saenz had just graduated from high school and was looking forward to enrolling in the University of New Mexico in 2020 when a ...
6
AMC renews 'Dark Winds' for a second season
ABQnews Seeker
AMC has renewed 'Dark Winds' for ... AMC has renewed 'Dark Winds' for a second season. The New Mexico-filmed project has aired two of the six episodes so far. The series ...
7
Otero County highlighted by Jan. 6 Committee
ABQnews Seeker
A southern New Mexico county's standoff ... A southern New Mexico county's standoff over certifying the recent primary election results took center stage during the opening remarks in the House Jan. ...
8
Councilor Bassan pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan is ... Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan is pulling back support for the safe outdoor space proposal that the council passed earlier this month. Bassan announced ...
9
Saranam accepting housing applications
ABQnews Seeker
Saranam, a local nonprofit dedicated to ... Saranam, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending family homelessness, has openings for a limited number of families to be housed in fully furnished apartments ...