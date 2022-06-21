 Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount - Albuquerque Journal

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

AUSTIN, Texas — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May.

Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes, according to the results of the recount announced by the Texas Democratic Party.

The Associated Press had not previously declared a winner in the race because it had been too close to call.

It is the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss, whose moderate record along Texas’ heavily Hispanic southern border has aligned him at times with Republicans on issues including abortion and guns.

This time Cisneros got even closer than in 2020, when she lost by 4 percentage points behind national support from the party’s progressive leaders, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. They endorsed her again in the rematch along with abortion-rights groups that swooped into the race as the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it might overturn Roe v. Wade.

“With this close of a margin, it’s clear that without their aggressive interference in the lives of South Texas families, we would have won,” Cisneros said. “The biggest thing holding us back from pursuing the change we deserve is their fear. Fear of change, fear of the future. But the only way you defeat fear is with courage and determination that in the richest nation in the world, we all deserve to thrive.”

Cuellar is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked the party for years over his support of gun rights and a tougher stance on immigration. But he still kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership.

“To those who did not vote for me, as your congressman I will continue to work diligently for you in Washington,” Cuellar said. “While we may differ on certain positions, we share a common ground on many issues to improve our communities and strengthen families.”

Cuellar will face Republican Cassy Garcia in November in a district that remains favorable to Democrats, But the GOP has growing confidence in South Texas, a longtime Democratic stronghold, after Republican Mayra Flores flipped an open congressional seat in a special election Tuesday.

Home » Around the Region » Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount
Around the Region
A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat ... A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who ...
2
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could've ended rampage early ...
Around the Region
Police had enough officers and firepower ... Police had enough officers and firepower on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered ...
3
Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials and tribal nations have ... Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah -- among the ...
4
Judge keeps execution for inmate who sought pastor's touch
Around the Region
A Texas judge on Tuesday denied ... A Texas judge on Tuesday denied a request by a district attorney who called capital punishment 'unethical' to withdraw the execution date of a ...
5
Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico
Around the Region
Two elderly Jesuit priests were killed ... Two elderly Jesuit priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of ...
6
Wildfire near Arizona's Kitt Peak observatory 50% contained
Around the Region
A lightning-caused wildfire that led to ... A lightning-caused wildfire that led to last week's evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson was 50% contained Tuesday, up from ...
7
Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot ...
Around the Region
A 5-year-old boy has died after ... A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and ...
8
Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought
Around the Region
The industrial hub of Monterrey has ... The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico's most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they ...
9
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known
Around the Region
Multiple police officers armed with rifles ... Multiple police officers armed with rifles and at least one ballistic shield stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while ...