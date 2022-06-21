State launches website to help parents find baby formula

A digital clearing house for information about the ongoing baby formula shortage has been launched by the state of New Mexico.

NMformula.org is a comprehensive site offering information about where baby formula may be available. It also provides information on community resources, including local health councils, pediatricians, food pantries, and supporting agencies.

The website links people to the crowdsourcing Facebook page, NM Infant Formula Support Network, created by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, as well as the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico, an accredited milk bank that collects breast milk donations, screens them for safety, and sells that milk to qualifying families.

In a statement announcing the website’s creation, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she encourages “all eligible families to enroll in the New Mexico Women Infant and Children (WIC) or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help during this shortage.” Information on these programs is also available there.

The launching of NMformula.org comes in the wake of a powdered baby formula shortage that began two years ago, a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and consumer hoarding of available supplies. The shortages were made worse in recent months after the Cronobacter bacteria was discovered in the Abbott Laboratories facility in Sturgis, Michigan, which is one of four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Baby formulas produced at the Abbott facility include those under the brand names Similac, Similac PM 60/40 products, Alimentum and EleCare.

The bacteria outbreak has been linked to two infant deaths since February, but the FDA last week reported that seven other infant deaths were linked to the Abbott facility going back to September 2021. The FDA also said that it has fielded 25 complaints of “life-threatening illness/injury” and 80 instances of “non-life-threatening illness/injury” as a result of the baby formula contamination.

The Abbott facility, shut down since February, reopened June 4, only to have to once again shut down June 13 after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the manufacturing plant.

The newly created website, NMformula.org, offers a number of tips to help parents through the ongoing infant formula shortage:

— Call your baby’s pediatrician or provider to see if they have in-office samples.

— Ask your baby’s pediatrician or provider to suggest a similar formula that may be more readily available in stores and is nutritionally similar to your infant’s typical formula.

— Check smaller stores and drug stores, which may have baby formula even when larger stores are out.

— Do not give infants toddler formula, which is typically more concentrated in calories than infant formulas and may not be safe for babies younger than six months.

— Do not dilute baby formula to make it last longer, nor create a do-it-yourself concoction. Baby formulas are manufactured to contain specific nutrients in precise proportions — the absence of which can cause severe nutritional imbalances that can lead to a number of disorders.