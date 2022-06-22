 Police ID man shot, killed by officers on Sunday - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID man shot, killed by officers on Sunday

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities investigate a fatal overnight police shooting at Copper and 2nd St NW early Sunday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was fatally shot by officers early Sunday morning as 58-year-old Frank Baty.

Officers had encountered him around 3:30 a.m. at Hotel Andaluz, near Second and Copper, as they were finishing up a call for service.

On Sunday Chief Harold Medina said the man, later identified as Baty, approached the officers, told them he had a gun and refused to drop it. The gun later turned out to be an airsoft gun. While airsoft guns often resemble regular firearms, they shoot nonlethal pellets.

Baty was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Medina said it may be a case of a person killing themselves by threatening officers. However, the shooting is under investigation by the Multi Agency Task Force and the officers have been placed on leave, which is standard in shootings involving police.

Baty’s family could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

 

