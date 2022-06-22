 Biden OKs hefty pay bump for thousands of firefighters - Albuquerque Journal

Biden OKs hefty pay bump for thousands of firefighters

By Aamer Madhani / Associated Press

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years, a move that affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for a difficult wildfire season.

Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included in last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but they had been held up as federal agencies studied recruitment and retention data to decide where to deliver them.

President Joe Biden

The White House said the move announced Tuesday is intended to set “federal agencies on a path to continue working with stakeholders towards an updated, competitive, and equitable pay structure, along with a support system that will address the many challenges that have plagued our wildland firefighter workforce for decades.”

The legislation stipulated that the $600 million in the infrastructure bill to increase pay for wildland firefighters should go to all those firefighters provided that they are “located within a specified geographic area in which it is difficult to recruit or retain a federal wildland firefighter.”

The Biden administration in the end decided on a raise for all the federal wildland firefighters over the next two years, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.

“I will do everything in my power, including working with Congress to secure long-term funding, to make sure these heroes keep earning the paychecks – and dignity – they deserve,” Biden said in a statement.

The infrastructure law also authorized agencies to increase the base salary of federal wildland firefighters by $20,000 per year or 50% of their current base salary, whichever is lower, through 2023.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., was among a group of lawmakers who had been pushing the administration to resolve the pay issue amid worries that it would further exacerbate staff shortages as the West enters the hot summer months.

Heinrich called the two-year pay fix “progress” but said more needs to be done. New Mexico this year has endured the largest wildfire on record in the state. “These men and women are battling historic fires in NM and are on the frontlines of the climate crisis across the West,” Heinrich said in a Twitter message. “This is admirable, strenuous work and hard on their families.”

