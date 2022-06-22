 Dredging company to pay $1M for restoration work oil spill - Albuquerque Journal

Dredging company to pay $1M for restoration work oil spill

By Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — A Houston dredging company has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for an oil spill that occurred when a subcontractor cut through an oil pipeline during barrier island restoration work off Louisiana in 2016.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, which describes itself as the nation’s largest dredging company, was sentenced last Thursday for violating the Clean Water Act, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans.

Great Lakes “recklessly violated regulations designed to protect the environment and then tried to hide their actions,” Kimberly Bahney, special agent in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal enforcement program in Louisiana, said Friday in that news release.

The spill occurred when a marsh buggy hit a pipeline while digging and moving sediment to create part of the island’s new outline, releasing an estimated 5,300 gallons (20,000 liters) of crude oil and oiling about 200 birds.

The restoration at Chenier Ronquille, a barrier island east of Grand Isle, was paid for by money from the 2010 BP oil spill.

Great Lakes, which was headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, in 2016 but has since moved to Houston, pleaded guilty in June 2021. As part of the plea, it said it violated state and federal laws by failing to tell companies about continuing work near their pipelines. A statement filed with the guilty plea also said Great Lakes’ failure to properly supervise James Tassin, whose marsh buggy punctured the pipeline on Sept. 5, 2016, was a cause of the spill.

Tassin, a Shallow Water Equipment LLC employee, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to violating the Clean Water Act. His sentencing is scheduled Aug. 16, according to online court documents.

A Great Lakes employee told him to dig near pipelines even though that area wasn’t in the plan approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to the news release.

It said Great Lakes had not gotten pipeline companies’ word that it was safe to dig, and Tassin said a Great Lakes employee told him “not to tell anyone that Tassin had been digging near the site of the spill.” The two Houston companies that owned the pipeline, Harvest Pipeline Company and Arrowhead Gulf Coast Pipeline, LLC, sued for damages including cleanup costs. Prosecutors said Great Lakes agreed to pay nearly $3.2 million and Tassin’s employer agreed to pay it nearly $1.7 million.

U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry last week rejected prosecutors’ request to make Great Lakes pay a total of at least $6 million in restitution for the spill, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The investigation would be too unwieldly, “while unnecessarily stalling an end to the Chenier Ronquille incident,” he wrote. Besides, he said, the figure probably wouldn’t be far from the figure settled on for the damage suit.

Money to pay the fine is already in a court account. Great Lakes deposited $2 million for possible restitution when it pleaded guilty, and will get the rest back, according to court documents.

Home » Business » Energy » Dredging company to pay $1M for restoration work oil spill

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Findings in fire report 'incredibly disturbing'
ABQnews Seeker
Forest Service review reveals team followed ... Forest Service review reveals team followed plan, but underestimated risks if blaze got out of control
2
The making of NM's largest wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
A look at how the Forest ... A look at how the Forest Service says the day played out
3
Bassan pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City councilor calls earlier vote backing ... City councilor calls earlier vote backing sites a 'mistake'
4
Gunfire spurs panic at youth baseball game on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two teens were detained by police, ... Two teens were detained by police, then released over questions of probable cause
5
Officials announce new plan to address Downtown crime
ABQnews Seeker
City asks businesses in area to ... City asks businesses in area to contribute to fund
6
ABQ woman in 2020 drunken driving fatality sentenced to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victim's father: 'Everything has transformed into ... Victim's father: 'Everything has transformed into a lot of sadness and pain'
7
Oldest tree-climbing reptile on record discovered in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Eoscansor would have been a small, ... Eoscansor would have been a small, but highly agile, climber
8
Otero County highlighted by Jan. 6 Committee
ABQnews Seeker
Officials also mention NM was pressured ... Officials also mention NM was pressured to alter election result
9
Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal ...
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden has signed off ... President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years, a move that affects ...
10
State launches website to help parents find baby formula
ABQnews Seeker
Site also links to community resources, ... Site also links to community resources, supporting agencies