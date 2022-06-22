Coffee shop hosts fundraiser for first responders

Ziggi’s Coffee, at 6000 Montgomery NE, will be among the 52 Ziggi’s locations nationwide conducting a June 26 fundraiser to benefit Revital, a nonprofit that supports police officers, firefighters and other first responders with free services, such as mental health resources, outings and retreats to revitalize the mind, body and spirit.

All Ziggi’s locations will donate $1 for every drink sold, in-store and through their mobile app, back to Revital.

“We feel passionate about supporting Revital because of the incredible work they do for first responders,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s. “These individuals run toward situations that most people run away from, and their mental health and well-being often takes a back seat to their service. We are thrilled to be hosting this fundraiser to support this organization and provide our communities with the opportunity to learn more about first responders’ day-to-day experiences.”