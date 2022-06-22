 FEMA disaster center in Mora to close June 25 - Albuquerque Journal

FEMA disaster center in Mora to close June 25

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster recovery center at the VFW Hall in Mora will close permanently on June 25, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Other FEMA centers for residents impacted by wildfires in the state are at the Old Memorial Middle School at 947 Legion Drive in Las Vegas, and at the Jarales Community Center at 426 Jarales Road in Belen. 

The centers are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. 

FEMA employees can help fire victims fill out disaster assistance applications and learn about available federal grants and loans. 

To date, FEMA has approved more than $3.5 million in assistance for wildfire victims.

