NM offers bacteria tests for private wells in fire zone

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire may have contaminated private drinking water supplies in northern New Mexico.   

State agencies do not regulate water quality for private wells. But the New Mexico Environment Department is offering free bacteria test kits for fire-impacted residents who use private wells for their drinking water.

Residents can pick up test kits:

  • On Friday, June 24, at the NMED Las Vegas Field Office at 2538 Ridgerunner Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. / Drop off test kits by Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m.
  • On Wednesday, July 6, at the NMED Taos Field Office at 145 Roy Rd, Suite B from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. / Drop off test kits by Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. 

About 100 free kits will be offered at each location. Test results will be mailed to participants. 

