 Relationship dramedy 'For The Love of Jason' returns for a second season on ALLBLK - Albuquerque Journal

Relationship dramedy ‘For The Love of Jason’ returns for a second season on ALLBLK

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Trell Woodberry as Jason Grant, Kareem J. Grimes as Erick Davidson and B.J. Britt as Bryan Love in “For the Love of Jason.” (ALLBLK/AMC)

Trell Woodberry wanted to bring back a ’90s-style of storytelling with the series “For the Love of Jason.”

“Seeing the strong friendship of the characters is something that I wanted to concentrate on,” he says. “They go through certain things with each other and it was a chance to be real with situations that are relatable to the audience.”

The series kicked off season two on June 2 and has a new episode each Thursday on the AMC Networks’ streamer, ALLBLK.

“For The Love of Jason,” is a relationship dramedy, centered around a single man in his 30s – Jason Grant played by Woodberry – navigating through his dating life.

The new season explores Jason’s journey facing the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with Carmen played by Kalilah Harris, and navigating his already complicated dating situation – all with a child on the way.

Bryan Love, played by B.J. Britt, is facing the consequences of his actions and makes a desperate attempt to save his relationship with a life altering promise that may be impossible to keep.

Meanwhile, Lacy Lattimere’s, played by Laila Odom, career is booming, but her personal life is in shambles, as the repercussions of past actions begin to unfold.

Laila Odom as Lacy Lattimere and Pierre Abena as Marcel in a scene from “For the Love of Jason.” (ALLBLK/AMC)

And while Erick Davidson, played by Kareem J. Grimes, seemed to be thriving, a new colleague at work has piqued his interest potentially becoming the distraction that destroys everything.

Odom is grateful to be part of a cast that has become so close and has a lot in common.

She says between the first season and the second, there is so much growth for each character.

“Lacy was kind of not really doing that well in her professional life in the first season,” Odom says. “In the new season, we see her elevating and that’s always a good thing. Her career is changing now and we see her come back on top. She’s feeling like she wants to be in a relationship and she makes those moves.”

Grimes says Erick is now in a marriage that could fall apart.

“He’s trying to keep his relationships with his friends,” Grimes says. “It’s an important aspect to him, but he’s also having to balance that with what his marriage is requiring.”

Meanwhile Britt says Bryan is on his own journey through the help of a therapist.

“He’s just slept with Lacy and is trying to mend that friendship,” Britt says. “He doesn’t want to lose his friend, so he’s trying to be a better person.”

All four actors were ready for the challenge of the second season.

They say many of the situations were written into the show to spark a conversation.

Britt says the point of the show is to get people talking.

“When I was younger, I never wanted to listen to anyone’s reasoning for anything,” Britt says. “It was ‘My way or the highway.’ That’s not the way to go. I’m still learning today. It’s about starting the conversation and trying to unpack all of the different perspectives.”

Odom wants the audience to find comfort in the characters’ flaws.

“Each one of us is a very flawed individual,” she says. “We’re working on it and still trying to enjoy life. We’re trying to be the best versions of ourselves. The series deals with therapy and how much we need that. Going to therapy is still very taboo in the Black community. The characters are all looking for help and it’s important to keep in mind that each is on their journey to getting it done.”

Now streaming
“For the Love of Jason” airs new episodes on Thursday on the AMC streaming channel ALLBLK.

Home » Entertainment » Relationship dramedy ‘For The Love of Jason’ returns for a second season on ALLBLK

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ceramic Animal settles into the 'sweet unknown'
Arts
Chris Regan has the afternoon off ... Chris Regan has the afternoon off before a show in Palm Springs, California. And he uses the time to relax and drink some iced ...
2
Opuntia Cafe a haven filled with tea, plants and ...
Dining Reviews
A minimally decorated lobby offers a ... A minimally decorated lobby offers a display of curated teas and coffees for purchase along with plants which set the tone for your dining ...
3
2022-23 season includes 'Aladdin,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Hairspray'
Arts
The season runs Oct. 6 through ... The season runs Oct. 6 through June 11, 2023, and new subscription sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.
4
'Hotel Portofino' a period drama set during the aftermath ...
Entertainment
The series will premiere at 7 ... The series will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air through July 24.
5
What’s happening in ABQ June 17-23: Father’s Day, Juneteenth, ...
Coming This Week
We are halfway through June, so ... We are halfway through June, so let's keep on enjoying the summer
6
Focusing on the Spanish Colonial style, Isaiah Lopez strives ...
Arts
Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup ... Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19.
7
Special effects artist brings the newest 'Stranger Things' monster ...
Blogs
For the new season of 'Stranger ... For the new season of 'Stranger Things,' which partially filmed in NM, Barrie Gower and his team created Vecna.
8
MCU delivers its first Muslim superhero to Disney+ in ...
Entertainment
'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, ... 'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, high-energy, relatively light and humorous series with first-rate production values and one of the more likable casts in ...
9
TorC brewery named NM's best independent brewery by web ...
Blogs
Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and ... Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and recommendations for various types of businesses, analyzed user-submitted reviews of breweries in every state to determine the best ...
10
Photography exhibit tells the stories of car culture in ...
Arts
'Rollin Forever' will be on display ... 'Rollin Forever' will be on display at Lapis Room in Old Town through June 27.