 Basilaris Trio to play at Thirsty Eye Brewing on June 24 - Albuquerque Journal

Basilaris Trio to play at Thirsty Eye Brewing on June 24

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Basilaris Trio is an Albuquerque-based outfit that performs jazz fusion. The trio will play at 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Thirsty Eye Brewery. (Courtesy of Lukas Scarpetta)

The pandemic affected the world.

For Scott Jacobsen and Lukas Scarpetta, the two musicians utilized the down time to create a new musical outfit called Basilaris Trio.

After nearly a year of performing together, the pair was joined by Mike Jaramillo, thus rounding out the trio again.

“We had a lot of ideas for songs and we started playing together a couple times a week,” Jacobsen says. “We bounced ideas off of each other and it all seemed to work.”

The Basilaris Trio has performed around town since 2021. The trio will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Thirsty Eye Brewing, 206 Broadway Blvd. SE. The band took its name from the plant, which is a cactus. They describe their music being beautiful with an edge.

Scarpetta says he and Jacobsen started out doing improvisations.

“By the time we had a drummer involved, we had a good set of ideas,” Scarpetta says. “Mike has been with us since the end of 2021 and he’s brought in some great ideas to the table.”

Scarpetta and Jacobsen say it’s difficult to place the trio in a genre.

“If someone had to put us in a group, it would be jazz fusion,” Scarpetta says. “We’re not trying to follow a genre. We’ll go in whatever direction the song requires. We’re piano, bass and drums, with some sax thrown in.”

Scarpetta says the trio recently finished recording its debut album which will be out later this year.

“It’s exciting to be able to create music from nothing,” Scarpetta says.

Each of the members has an extensive background in music.

Jacobsen grew up in Albuquerque, where he started playing piano at the age of 6.

While at the University of New Mexico, he came into demand as a pianist accompanying fellow students for their degree recitals. At first it was playing the same pieces he’d learned earlier on saxophone but he soon diversified his repertoire and now works steadily collaborating with students of all instruments.

Meanwhile Scarpetta began playing music when he was 9 – starting with the trumpet.

He was encouraged to move to French horn by his band teacher and friend, Byron Herrington, and he enjoyed playing classical music in the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program.

He discovered the wonders of the electric bass one morning in 2001, when he was playing trumpet in the Jefferson Middle School Jazz band, and he has been a bassist ever since.

Jaramillo has toured throughout the Southwest and West Coast. He often performs in jazz, Latin, funk, hip hop and reggae.

“When we’re on stage, everything is nonverbal,” Jacobsen says. “We’re able to communicate with each other without saying a word. We let the music lead the way for us.”

Basilaris Trio
WHEN: 8-10 p.m. Friday, June 24

WHERE: Thirsty Eye Brewing, 206 Broadway Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

Home » Entertainment » venue » Basilaris Trio to play at Thirsty Eye Brewing on June 24

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ceramic Animal settles into the 'sweet unknown'
Arts
Chris Regan has the afternoon off ... Chris Regan has the afternoon off before a show in Palm Springs, California. And he uses the time to relax and drink some iced ...
2
Opuntia Cafe a haven filled with tea, plants and ...
Dining Reviews
A minimally decorated lobby offers a ... A minimally decorated lobby offers a display of curated teas and coffees for purchase along with plants which set the tone for your dining ...
3
2022-23 season includes 'Aladdin,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Hairspray'
Arts
The season runs Oct. 6 through ... The season runs Oct. 6 through June 11, 2023, and new subscription sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.
4
'Hotel Portofino' a period drama set during the aftermath ...
Entertainment
The series will premiere at 7 ... The series will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air through July 24.
5
What’s happening in ABQ June 17-23: Father’s Day, Juneteenth, ...
Coming This Week
We are halfway through June, so ... We are halfway through June, so let's keep on enjoying the summer
6
Focusing on the Spanish Colonial style, Isaiah Lopez strives ...
Arts
Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup ... Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19.
7
Special effects artist brings the newest 'Stranger Things' monster ...
Blogs
For the new season of 'Stranger ... For the new season of 'Stranger Things,' which partially filmed in NM, Barrie Gower and his team created Vecna.
8
MCU delivers its first Muslim superhero to Disney+ in ...
Entertainment
'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, ... 'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, high-energy, relatively light and humorous series with first-rate production values and one of the more likable casts in ...
9
TorC brewery named NM's best independent brewery by web ...
Blogs
Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and ... Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and recommendations for various types of businesses, analyzed user-submitted reviews of breweries in every state to determine the best ...
10
Photography exhibit tells the stories of car culture in ...
Arts
'Rollin Forever' will be on display ... 'Rollin Forever' will be on display at Lapis Room in Old Town through June 27.