First-round TBT game to pit former Lobos vs. former Aggies

J.R. Giddens says there hasn’t been many days in the past year that have gone by when he hasn’t been asked about or thought about that day last summer in Wichita, Kansas.

Up 23 points in the third quarter on the Stillwater Stars, Giddens and the UNM Lobo alumni squad The Enchantment saw their lead – and any chance at winning the $1 million winner-take-all top prize in the annual The Basketball Tournament – slip away.

“The way that the game ended last year, you know, it left a bad taste in my mouth,” Giddens said on Wednesday. “Everywhere I’ve been since that (game), they asked me what happened.”

The Stillwater Stars, an alumni team of former Oklahoma State Cowboys, outscored the star-studded Lobo alumni roster 35-11 down the stretch for a 84-83 win and a painful bus ride back to Albuquerque for The Enchantment.

One and done. Wait till next year.

Well, next year is here. And TBT is not only back for The Enchantment, but the stakes are raised.

The Pit is one of eight regional sites for the 64-team, single-elimination summer event that will have every game broadcast or streamed online on the ESPN family of networks. Eight teams were announced Wednesday as the participants in the July 18-21 in the New Mexico Regional – highlighted by an opening-night rivalry renewed between the Lobos and Aggies – The Enchantment, a 12-man roster including 11 former UNM stars of the past 15 seasons, vs. The Panamaniacs, the newly formed 13-man roster with 11 players who at one time or another over the past 15 years played at NMSU.

The winners of the eight-team New Mexico Regional advance to an eight-team final round in Dayton, Ohio, later in July with the $1 million prize awaiting the winner.

“I bleed Cherry and Silver, so I’m happy to go out there in the Pit and represent the state of New Mexico and especially vs. the Aggies,” said the 37-year-old Giddens, the former Lobo star and NBA first-round draft pick. He scored a team-high 17 in last year’s loss. “… It’s a great opportunity for New Mexico basketball. And this is a basketball state. Everybody knows that. So I think you guys are gonna get a good show.”

Kenny Thomas, The Enchantment head coach, was a little more bold about erasing the memory of last year’s loss and making a prediction about this year’s opening-round game.

“We’re going to win the first game anyway, so it don’t matter,” Thomas said with a huge grin Wednesday in the Pit as the eight-team New Mexico Regional bracket was revealed.

Michael Nanez, the former Aggie who will be one of five coaches helping the NMSU squad next month, said the Panamaniacs are happy to be in TBT this year. That the opener will be against the Lobos – and maybe even the final game of his friend Giddens – makes it even more special.

Said Nanez: “(If it’s) J.R.’s last year, what better way to send them off than with them losing to the Panamaniacs?”

TBT boasted this year’s event has 71 former NBA players and 29 alumni-based teams, including four in the New Mexico Regional – Ram Up (a Colorado State alumni team) and Once a Bronco (a Boise State alumni team) being the other two.

All-session passes good for every game at the Pit start at $45. Single-session tickets, which are good for two specific games on the first two days or the July 21 regional final, start at $14.

TEAM AARP: Giddens, 37, has NMSU’s Justin Hawkins, 37, by one month.

Asked Wednesday about his age, Giddens said he could still be playing professionally if he wanted to.

“Age is really a state of mind,” said Giddens, still admittedly obsessive about working out. “… Some people’s careers end because of their bodies. Mine ended because I wanted to start my second career in coaching, which I’m very serious about.”