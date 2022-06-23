 European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status - Albuquerque Journal

European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status

By Samuel Petrequin / Associated Press

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders on Thursday are set to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the 27-nation bloc, a first step in a long and unpredictable journey toward full membership that could take many years to achieve.

Making the war-torn country a contender now seems to be a done deal after leaders were initially divided on how fast they could move to embrace the war-torn country’s bid that was launched only a few days after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

According to several EU diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity before the summit in Brussels, Ukraine will receive the unanimous approval that is required for the launch of discussions.

The EU’s 27 nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow. However, leaders were initially divided on how quickly the EU should move to accept Ukraine as a member, with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark among the most skeptical.

But Ukraine’s bid got a boost last week when the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, gave its seal of approval based on Ukraine’s answers to a questionnaire received in April and early May.

Ukraine received another shot in the arm when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited the country and vowed to back its candidacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with a total of 11 EU leaders on Wednesday, following calls with nine the day before, in another indication of how important EU candidacy is for Ukraine. He said the meeting in Brussels will be an “historic session of the European Council.”

EU candidate status doesn’t give an automatic right to join the bloc, though, and doesn’t provide any security guarantees.

For Ukraine, the start of accession discussions will depend on how the war-torn country will be able to meet essential political and economic conditions.

To be admitted, potential newcomers need to demonstrate that they meet standards on democratic principles, and they must absorb about 80,000 pages of rules covering everything from trade and immigration to fertilizers and the rule of law.

To help countries with candidate status, the bloc can provide technical and financial assistance throughout negotiations, but can also decide to revoke the status if the required reforms aren’t implemented.

European officials have said that Ukraine has already implemented about 70% of the EU rules, norms and standards, but has also repeatedly pointed out corruption and the need for deep political and economic reforms.

It’s unlikely that accession talks could start before next year, with the prospect that the war could drag on for a very long time adding to the uncertainty.

“Considerable efforts will be needed, especially in the fight against corruption and the establishment of an effective rule of law,” Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo said. “But I am convinced that it is precisely the (post-war) reconstruction of Ukraine that will provide opportunities to take important steps forward.”

Leaders will also debate Thursday a recommendation for the European Commission to grant Moldova — a tiny, non-NATO country that borders Ukraine — EU candidate status. The stalled enlargement process to include Western Balkans countries in the bloc is also on their agenda.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan quake killing 1,000
AP Feeds
Survivors dug by hand Thursday through ... Survivors dug by hand Thursday through villages in eastern Afghanistan reduced to rubble by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people, as ...
2
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
AP Feeds
A Ukrainian official overseeing the country's ... A Ukrainian official overseeing the country's push to join the European Union said Wednesday that she's '100%' certain all 27 EU nations will approve ...
3
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines
AP Feeds
Americans 65 and older should get ... Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don't provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. ...
4
Threats testimony rings familiar for election workers
AP Feeds
This week's gripping testimony to Congress ... This week's gripping testimony to Congress about threats to local election officials after the 2020 presidential election had a rapt audience far beyond Washington ...
5
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
AP Feeds
A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, ... A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. ...
6
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling
AP Feeds
In her first week on the ... In her first week on the job at a Philadelphia abortion clinic, Amanda Kifferly was taught how to search for bombs. About a year ...
7
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
AP Feeds
Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on ... Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark ...
8
'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions
AP Feeds
As was his habit before each ... As was his habit before each flight, the veteran Ukrainian army pilot ran a hand along the fuselage of his Mi-8 helicopter, caressing the ...
9
Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump
AP Feeds
Katie Britt won the Republican nomination ... Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald ...