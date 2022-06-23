 Fewer Americans file for jobless aid - Albuquerque Journal

Fewer Americans file for jobless aid

By Matt Ott / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite four-decade high inflation and a myriad of other economic pressures.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 18 fell to 229,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally mirror the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 from the previous week, to 223,500.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 11 was 1,315,000, up by 5,000 from the previous week. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Much of the recent job security and wage gains that Americans have enjoyed recently has been offset by inflation levels not seen in four decades.

Earlier in June, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged 8.6% last month — even more than in April — from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve responded last week by raising its main borrowing rate — its main tool for fighting rising prices — by three-quarters of a point. That increase is on top of a half-point increase in early May.

Three weeks ago the government reported that U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure. Though the job growth in May was healthy, it was the lowest monthly gain in a year and there have been signs that more layoffs could be coming, at least in some sectors.

Jobless claims applications the past few weeks, though still relatively low, have been the highest since the first weeks of 2022.

Online automotive retailer Carvana said last month that it’s letting about 2,500 workers go, roughly 12% of its workforce. Online real estate broker Redfin, under pressure from a housing market that’s cooled due to higher interest rates, said last week that it was laying off 8% of its workers.

Those cuts have extended to companies in the cryptocurrency sector with prices for bitcoin and other digital assets cratering in recent months.

Crypto trading platform Coinbase Global said last week it planned to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

Home » Business » Careers/Jobs » Fewer Americans file for jobless aid

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fewer Americans file for jobless aid
Careers/Jobs
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits ... Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite four-decade high inflation and a myriad of other ...
2
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse
Careers/Jobs
Vice President Kamala Harris and administration ... Vice President Kamala Harris and administration officials on Thursday launched a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, which they warned can ...
3
What platform options are there that aren’t LinkedIn?
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I really ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I really don't like using LinkedIn. I don't have a lot to put on my profile, and I don't feel ...
4
More job gains point to a solid economy and ...
Careers/Jobs
U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in ... U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and ...
5
Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom
Careers/Jobs
As college graduates wait to see ... As college graduates wait to see whether President Joe Biden will wipe out some of their student loan debt, his administration is taking a ...
6
Fewer Americans apply for unemployment benefits last week
Careers/Jobs
Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid ... Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell ...
7
Look for a new job right away if you've ...
Business
Experience is no help these days Experience is no help these days
8
Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning
Careers/Jobs
After guests checked out of a ... After guests checked out of a corner room at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort on Waikiki beach, housekeeper Luz Espejo collected enough trash, some ...
9
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Careers/Jobs
Americans on the cusp of retiring ... Americans on the cusp of retiring are facing a tough choice as they watch their nest eggs shrink: Stay the course or keep working. ...