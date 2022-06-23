Fishing Line for June 23, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Bluewater Lake, Lucas Herrera and Logan Herrera of Santa Fe caught a 33-inch tiger muskie using a green Rapala lure June 19. … Valentin Molina and Nathan Randall of Albuquerque caught a 34.5-inch and a 36-inch tiger muskie using a swimbait and Rapala lure June 14. … Ava Toivanen, 7, of Grants caught and released a 40-inch tiger muskie using a worm June 11. … Aaron Sice of the Diné Nation caught a 36-inch tiger muskie using a Savage Gear lure June 10. … Cheyenne Fahey of Mora caught and released a 34-inch tiger muskie using a Repala Husky Jerk lure June 7.

Carter Atkins, 12, of Artesia caught a 7-pound largemouth bass at Brantley Lake using a wacky rigged Senko worm June 17.

At Caballo Lake, Santiago Perea, 12, of Los Lunas caught a 24-inch walleye using a minnow June 18. … Jim McDonald of El Paso caught 13 walleye using small red deep diving crankbaits June 12.

Brenden Maynard, 11, of Hobbs caught his first bass at Chaparral Park Lake using a green and black crankbait June 17.

At Cochiti Lake, AJ and Chuck Estrada of Albuquerque caught their limits of catfish using chicken liver, hotdogs and worms June 18. … Nate Sierra of Albuquerque caught a 30-inch, 9-pound pike using a red lipless crankbait June 12.

Daniel Sandoval of Albuquerque caught a 23-inch, 6-pound largemouth bass at Conchas Lake using a curly tail grub June 8.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Keith Rogers of Silver City caught and released an 8-pound largemouth bass using a topwater lure June 19. … Thomas Bulger of Las Cruces caught an 18-inch walleye using a crankbait June 13. … Bryan Davis of Elephant Butte caught a 3-pound, 10-ounce smallmouth bass using live bait bouncing the bottom June 10.

At Navajo Lake, Tatum Lowe, 15, and brother Waylon Lowe, 13, of Albuquerque caught and released a 17.5-inch and a 16-inch smallmouth bass jigging with plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water June 15. … Phil Lowe of Tijeras caught and released a 28-inch pike using a deep diving orange crankbait June 15. … Matthew Monjaras of Tijeras caught and released a 31.5-inch brown trout using a shallow diving Rapala lure June 3.

Danica Johns of To’Hajiilee caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Quemado Lake using a brown Pistol Pete spinner fly June 18.

Landon Rivera, 6, of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch rainbow trout on the Red River using salmon eggs June 11.

Jonathan Beckham and family of Roswell caught 38 crappie and a 21-inch walleye at Santa Rosa Lake using crappie jigs and minnows at night June 4.

Daniel Sanchez of Raton caught a 32-inch catfish at Springer Lake using a combination of chicken liver and nightcrawler worms June 12.

Mariano Vargas, 5, of Belen caught a 20-inch catfish at Tingley Beach using dough bait in the kids’ pond June 12.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NoteS from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 25.5 cubic feet per second. Cimarron Canyon State Park is closed until further notice due to extreme fire danger. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-6271.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait, Berkley Trout Nibbles and Berkley nightcrawlers. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using curly tail grubs and soft plastic worms. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chartreuse crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white swimbaits. Fishing for crappie was good using 3.5-inch tube jigs in 12 feet of water.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Cowles Ponds. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using yellow PowerBait, salmon eggs and salmon peach PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Eagle Rock Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Gallinas River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Hopewell Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using PowerBait, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and dough bait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Los Pinos River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 68.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs near the town of Pueblo. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 55.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, beadhead nymph flies, hare’s ear nymph flies and dry flies in the mornings and evenings. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 225 cfs. Fishing for trout was good beadhead nymph flies and dry flies in the mornings and evenings. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpage. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 33.4 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 19.8 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 10.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using stimulator flies and red copper john flies. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using green PowerBait, Berkley Gulp nightcrawlers and yellow garlic PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Fishing for catfish at Springer Lake was good using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Storrie Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-425-7278.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using Walleye Diver lures, Flicker shad lures and bottom bouncers with nightcrawler harness rigs in 12 to 20 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was good using medium and deep diving crankbaits, casting spoons and small swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Chigger Craws in 6 to 12 feet of water. Fishing for largemouth bass was good using jigs, soft plastic baits and topwater lures near brush. Fishing for crappie was good using live minnows in 10 to 15 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms, punch bait and chicken liver in shallow water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 70s and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Animas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using Rapala lures, Savage Gear lures, worms and shad, bluegill, rainbow trout and perch pattern swimbaits.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Canjilon Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Streamflow on the Chama River below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 134 cfs and 48.2 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpages. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using red lipless crankbaits. Fishing for crappies was slow to fair using swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver, hotdogs and worms.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama River can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-829-3630.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond and clean it out. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until the work is done and the pumps are repaired.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 18.5 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Lagunitas Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Cibola National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Cibola National Forest webpage or call the Cibola National Forest office at 505-346-3900.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using deep diving orange crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was good using chicken liver and cut bait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using nightcrawler worms north of Bernalillo.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including San Gregorio Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 521 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using Griffith gnat flies, leech pattern flies, egg pattern flies, red annelid flies and Parachute Adams flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond is currently closed due to wildfire concerns.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using dough bait and shrimp.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Trout Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair at night using floating white lures, gold spinners, crawdad imitation lures and live worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using beef liver and live worms.

Fishing for crappie at Bear Canyon Lake was good using hare’s ear flies, bright blue streamer flies and small minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using dough bait and live worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bill Evans Lake was slow to fair using worms at night. Fishing for all other species was slow.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was slow using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using small red deep diving crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using live minnows and cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was good using topwater lures and live bait. Fishing for white bass was good using Blue Fox spinners and white Bombers. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using chartreuse grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using white crankbait lures, nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using red worms, nightcrawler worms and cut bait.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 22.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry flies with a beadhead dropper fly near the Catwalk recreation area.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Roberts was good using medium diving crankbaits. Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs and chicken liver.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using brown Pistol Pete spinner flies and worms.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using curly tail grubs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 12.2 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Brantley Lake was good using wacky rigged Senko worms.

Fishing for bass at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using drop shot Robo worms.

Fishing for bass at Chaparral Park Lake was fair to good using green and black crankbaits.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Eunice Lake was slow to fair using stink bait.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using chicken liver and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using white beadhead hare’s ear nymph flies.

Fishing for bass at Jal Lake was fair using floating lures at night. Fishing for catfish was fair using hotdogs.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hotdogs and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 62.3 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using worms.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River at Hollywood on Monday morning was 2.37 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Lincoln National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Lincoln National Forest webpage or call 575-434-7200.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair using Flicker shad lures, live minnows and Ned rigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was good using crappie jigs tipped with live minnows.

Fishing for bass at Sumner Lake was fair to good using green Senko worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using nightcrawler worms and green plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs and worms.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.