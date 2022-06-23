 Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives - Albuquerque Journal

Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives

By Associated Press

Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members – even if they’re dead.

The capability, unveiled at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, is in development and would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of a specific person based on a less than a minute of provided recording.

Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said at the event Wednesday that the desire behind the feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more “human attributes of empathy and affect.”

“These attributes have become even more important during the ongoing pandemic when so many of us have lost ones that we love,” Prasad said. “While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last.”

In a video played by Amazon at the event, a young child asks “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?” Alexa then acknowledges the request, and switches to another voice mimicking the child’s grandmother. The voice assistant then continues to read the book in that same voice.

To create the feature, Prasad said the company had to learn how to make a “high-quality voice” with a shorter recording, opposed to hours of recording in a studio. Amazon did not provide further details about the feature, which is bound to spark more privacy concerns and ethical questions about consent.

Amazon’s push comes as competitor Microsoft earlier this week said it was scaling back its synthetic voice offerings and setting stricter guidelines to “ensure the active participation of the speaker” whose voice is recreated. Microsoft said Tuesday it is limiting which customers get to use the service — while also continuing to highlight acceptable uses such as an interactive Bugs Bunny character at AT&T stores.

“This technology has exciting potential in education, accessibility, and entertainment, and yet it is also easy to imagine how it could be used to inappropriately impersonate speakers and deceive listeners,” said a blog post from Natasha Crampton, who heads Microsoft’s AI ethics division.

Home » Business » Technology » Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes ...
AP Feeds
The Senate pushed a bipartisan gun ... The Senate pushed a bipartisan gun violence bill to the brink of passage Thursday as it voted to halt a Republican filibuster against the ...
2
European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status
AP Feeds
European Union leaders on Thursday were ... European Union leaders on Thursday were set to make Ukraine a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc, the first step in a potentially ...
3
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice ...
AP Feeds
The Jan. 6 committee will hear ... The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the 2020 ...
4
3 summits offer test of Western unity, dominated by ...
AP Feeds
Three consecutive summits over the next ... Three consecutive summits over the next week will test Western resolve to support Ukraine and the extent of international unity as rising geopolitical tensions ...
5
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
AP Feeds
Villagers rushed to bury the dead ... Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful ...
6
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
AP Feeds
A Ukrainian official overseeing the country's ... A Ukrainian official overseeing the country's push to join the European Union said Wednesday that she's '100%' certain all 27 EU nations will approve ...
7
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines
AP Feeds
Americans 65 and older should get ... Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don't provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. ...
8
Threats testimony rings familiar for election workers
AP Feeds
This week's gripping testimony to Congress ... This week's gripping testimony to Congress about threats to local election officials after the 2020 presidential election had a rapt audience far beyond Washington ...
9
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
AP Feeds
A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, ... A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. ...