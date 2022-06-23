State reopening Cibola, Lincoln and parts of Santa Fe forests

An early-onset monsoon season has officials reopening national forests and rescinding fire restrictions across the state.

The U.S. Forest Service will open Lincoln, Cibola and much of Santa Fe national forests to the public on Friday.

Officials are also lifting stage 2 fire restrictions in the reopened forests, allowing campfires.

The Pecos/Las Vegas portions of the Santa Fe National Forest and the Bear Trap area near Magdalena remain closed due to ongoing fire suppression efforts.

The forests have been shut down for weeks as the state battled critical fire weather and multiple wildfires, including the largest and second largest in New Mexico’s history.