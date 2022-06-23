 ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2018 crash that killed two - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2018 crash that killed two

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A judge sentenced Dominic Martinez to 12 years in prison this week for a 2018 high-speed crash in northwest Albuquerque that killed two cousins and seriously injured two others.

Martinez, 25, was driving westbound on Irving NW when his Camaro T-boned another car, killing cousins Kayden Montoya and Jakob Montoya.

Jakob Montoya, left, and Kayden Montoya died in a Thanksgiving eve crash Nov. 21, 2018, on Irving and Universe NW. (Courtesy photo)

Kayden, 23, died at the scene and Jakob, 19, died later at University of New Mexico Hospital.

Two passengers in Jakob’s Nissan Altima were transported to UNMH with serious injuries requiring surgery, according to court records.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Britt Baca-Miller handed down the sentence Wednesday.

Jakob was making a left turn from Irving onto northbound Universe at the time of the crash about 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018.

Electronic data gathered from Martinez’s car showed that five seconds before the collision he was travelling 111 mph in a 35 mph zone, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Martinez’s attorney, Megan Mitsunaga, argued in a sentencing memorandum that Martinez had a green light and right of way on Irving NW and that the Nissan made an improper turn into the path of his car.

Martinez pleaded no contest in February to two counts of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, and two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle, according to the 2nd Judicial District Court plea deal.

Martinez had two previous speeding convictions in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court for offenses in October 2016 and July 2018, both in northwest Albuquerque, court records show.

 

