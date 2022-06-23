 Musk vows fast fix for new 'money furnace' Tesla factories - Albuquerque Journal

Musk vows fast fix for new ‘money furnace’ Tesla factories

By The Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the electric automaker’s factories in Austin and Berlin as “money furnaces” that were losing billions of dollars because supply chain breakdowns were limiting the number of cars they can produce.

In a May 30 interview with a Tesla owners club that was just released this week, Musk said that getting the Berlin and Austin plants functional “are overwhelmingly our concerns. Everything else is a very small thing,” Musk said, but added that “it’s all gonna get fixed real fast.”

It’s not clear how much has changed in the three weeks since the interview, but last week Musk tweeted congratulations to his Berlin team for producing 1,000 cars in a week.

In the interview, Musk said the tooling for its 2170 battery cells were stuck at port in China.

Supply chain breakdowns since the onset of COVID-19 two years ago have been especially debilitating for automakers, who get parts from all corners of the globe. A lack of computer chips needed to run cars’ computers compounded automakers’ problems and sent prices for used and new cars skyrocketing.

Tesla recently raised prices broadly across its fleet of cars.

As the pandemic erupted in the U.S., automakers had to shut factories for eight weeks to help stop the virus from spreading. Some parts companies canceled orders for semiconductors. At the same time, demand for laptops, tablets and gaming consoles skyrocketed as people stuck at home upgraded their devices.

By the time auto production resumed, chip makers had shifted production to consumer goods, creating a shortage of weather-resistant automotive-grade chips.

Tesla shares have lost 38% of their value in less than three months.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Musk vows fast fix for new ‘money furnace’ Tesla factories

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US stocks waver as Fed chief addresses Congress again
Money
Stocks gave up an early gain ... Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors remain focused on inflation and rising ...
2
Wall Street's bubble may be gone, but stocks can ...
Money
The good news for stocks is ... The good news for stocks is that this year's sell-off means they no longer look eye-wateringly expensive. The bad news: That won't matter if ...
3
Fewer Americans file for jobless aid
Careers/Jobs
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits ... Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite four-decade high inflation and a myriad of other ...
4
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St declines on growth ...
Money
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ... Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street edged lower amid fears higher interest rates will chill global economic growth. Shanghai and Hong ...
5
Conference outlines NM solar successes, challenges
ABQnews Seeker
A rainy morning couldn't dampen the ... A rainy morning couldn't dampen the sunny enthusiasm at the American Solar Energy Society conference on Wednesday at the University of New Mexico. Industry ...
6
Intel on course to complete $3.5B upgrade in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Company is hiring in Rio Rancho ... Company is hiring in Rio Rancho as construction steadily progresses
7
Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's ...
Money
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought ... Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to reassure the public that the Fed will raise interest rates high and fast enough to quell ...
8
Company renews request to increase water use at Los ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Niagara Bottling Co. is again ... The Niagara Bottling Co. is again asking the village of Los Lunas to increase the amount of water the company can extract from the ...
9
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Most Recent Biz News
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, ... Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in 'strategic espionage' against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 ...