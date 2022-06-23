 Low-cost airline has stopped ABQ service - Albuquerque Journal

Low-cost airline has stopped ABQ service

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

There is now one fewer airline to choose from at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Allegiant Air, a low-cost airline, stopped all service to and from Albuquerque in May. The company provided nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Austin.

The company cited staffing shortages and increasing fuel costs as reasons behind the decision.

“In order to maintain the integrity of our operations and deliver our passengers the most reliable service, we made the difficult decision earlier this year to reduce our capacity in many markets. As a result, we suspended service at Albuquerque International Sunport,” spokeswoman Sonya Padgett wrote in an email.

She said Allegiant’s business model is based on being “flexible so we can respond to market conditions such as these.”

Sunport spokesman Jonathan Small, said the airport has been aware of the ways in which national pilot shortages have caused challenges for airlines even prior to the pandemic calling Allegiant’s departure “unfortunate.”

“We have enjoyed our partnership with Allegiant over the last six years and are sad to see them go, but hope this is a temporary exit and will welcome them back with open arms when the time is right,” he wrote in an email.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Air offers flights to over 100 airports in the country.x

