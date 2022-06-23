FEMA disaster center in Belen to close Saturday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will permanently close a disaster recovery center in Belen on June 25.

The Valencia County center had been open for people impacted by wildfires to fill out disaster assistance applications and learn about available recovery funding.

The Big Hole Fire earlier this year burned on state and private land in the Belen bosque.

FEMA’s center in Mora will also close on Saturday.

The agency has an open center at the Las Vegas Old Memorial Middle School at 947 Legion Drive. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

People can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

To date, FEMA has approved more than $3.5 million in assistance for New Mexico wildfire victims.