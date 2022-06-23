 Boyfriend charged in death of ABQ woman - Albuquerque Journal

Boyfriend charged in death of ABQ woman

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 2 times

A man has been charged in the death of a woman initially reported missing but later found slain last month in Sandoval County.

Jonathan Gabriel Martinez, 21 (MDC)

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman , said 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment in the death of Yasmin Marquez, 20.

A BCSO flyer sent out in April after Yasmin Marquez was reported missing from Albuquerque. (BCSO)

Marquez was reported missing by her family on April 15 and was believed to be with Martinez before her disappearance.

Martinez has been behind bars since early May in a 2021 shooting in Downtown Albuquerque that killed 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins and injured an officer whose patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Boyfriend charged in death of ABQ woman

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Boyfriend charged in death of ABQ woman
ABQnews Seeker
A man has been charged in ... A man has been charged in the death of a woman initially reported missing but later found slain last month in Sandoval County. Jayme ...
2
City makes plans for $49 million in pandemic relief
ABQnews Seeker
The latest round of federal COVID-19 ... The latest round of federal COVID-19 relief is here, and the city of Albuquerque now has a plan for how to spend it. The ...
3
Rural Nevada county delays approving primary vote results
ABQnews Seeker
Elected officials in one rural Nevada ... Elected officials in one rural Nevada county decided Thursday to postpone until Friday certifying results of the 317 ballots cast in their jurisdiction during ...
4
Puppets help give voice to public library summer reading ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meghan Casey went on an adventure ... Meghan Casey went on an adventure Thursday morning aboard the USS Self Discovery cruise ship, accompanied by Aidan, a 4-year-old dinosaur. Unfortunately, the ship, ...
5
FEMA disaster center in Belen to close Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will ... The Federal Emergency Management Agency will permanently close a disaster recovery center in Belen on June 25.   The Valencia County center had been open ...
6
Low-cost airline has stopped ABQ service
ABQnews Seeker
Allegiant Air halted Sunport routes in ... Allegiant Air halted Sunport routes in May
7
New Mexico's unemployment rate dips slightly in May
ABQnews Seeker
But joblessness is still highest of ... But joblessness is still highest of all 50 states.
8
City Councilor questions animal care at BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque city councilor is calling ... An Albuquerque city councilor is calling for an independent veterinary assessment of animals at the city's Botanic Garden Heritage Farm, saying some are going ...
9
Commission takes steps toward new Tucumcari hospital
ABQnews Seeker
The Quay County Commission on June ... The Quay County Commission on June 13 took several significant steps to building a new hospital to replace the aging Trigg Memorial Hospital in ...