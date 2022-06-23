Boyfriend charged in death of ABQ woman

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 2 times

A man has been charged in the death of a woman initially reported missing but later found slain last month in Sandoval County.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman , said 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment in the death of Yasmin Marquez, 20.

Marquez was reported missing by her family on April 15 and was believed to be with Martinez before her disappearance.

Martinez has been behind bars since early May in a 2021 shooting in Downtown Albuquerque that killed 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins and injured an officer whose patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire.