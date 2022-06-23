 Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame - Albuquerque Journal

Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame

By ABQJournal News Staff

Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be honored next month as the newest inductees into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dave Stewart, who went on to success as a major league pitcher and was a World Series MVP with the Oakland A’s in 1989, will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Isotopes)
Ron Cey (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Isotopes)

Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots are this year’s class, the Albuquerque Isotopes announced Thursday. The Hall of Fame is an Isotopes venture.

The three will be inducted July 23 in an on-field pregame ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

Stewart played for the Dukes in 1977 and 1979-80 and won 27 games over two-plus seasons while in Albuquerque, including a Pacific Coast League-leading 15 in 1980. He played 16 years in the majors, won 168 career games and is a three-time World Series champion (Los Angeles Dodgers 1981, Oakland 1989, Toronto 1993). He was named 1989 World Series MVP and took home ALCS MVP honors twice (1990, 1993).

Nicknamed “The Penguin,” Cey played for both the Albuquerque Dodgers (1969-70) and Dukes (1972). He led the 1970 Dodgers with 22 doubles and ranked first on the historic 1972 Dukes squad in games played (142), hits (163) home runs (23), RBIs (103) and walks (117).

Cey also played 16 years in the majors with the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and the Oakland A’s, swatting 316 homers and having 1,139 RBIs in 2,073 games. A six-time National League All-Star, Cey was named co-MVP of the 1981 World Series when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in six games.

Moots created the iconic Dukes logo in 1972, which became synonymous with one of the most successful Triple-A franchises in Minor League Baseball history.

Moots also designed the Dukes’ mascot, uniform lettering and programs, as well as the first official logo for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Richard “Dick” Moots, the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo, will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Isotopes)

 

Home » From the newspaper » Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall ...
Featured Sports
Two World Series MVPs and the ... Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be honored next month as the newest inductees into the Albuquerque ...
2
First-round TBT game to pit former Lobos vs. former ...
ABQnews Seeker
A UNM Lobo alumni team and ... A UNM Lobo alumni team and an NMSU alumni team square off, highlighting the first night of the The Basketball Tournament's New Mexico Regional ...
3
TBT: New Mexico Regional (Team capsules)
College
Who are the eight teams coming ... Who are the eight teams coming to the Pit for the TBT New Mexico Regional bracket with a chance at the $1 million winner-take-all ...
4
Golf's ups and downs have proved instructive to Stanford-bound ...
Featured Sports
Neil Parasher, an 18-year-old Albuquerque Academy ... Neil Parasher, an 18-year-old Albuquerque Academy graduate headed to Stanford to walk on for golf, k ...
5
United's Wednesday home match is postponed
Featured Sports
This was not your typical rainout. ... This was not your typical rainout. New Mexico's recent abundance of rain did play prominently in the decision to postpone New Mexico United's Wednesday ...
6
Giles is ready for long-awaited return to majors
Featured Sports
Albuquerque native Ken Giles is eligible ... Albuquerque native Ken Giles is eligible to return to action in a major league game for the first time since 2020
7
Aggies hope to 'Stuff the Stadium' for football opener
College
The New Mexico State football team ... The New Mexico State football team is hoping for a big turnout for the first game under new head coach Jerry Kill on Aug. ...
8
Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader
Featured Sports
Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 ... Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 with an RBI single to left while Riley Smith tossed a shutout in Game 2 as the host ...
9
Noah Seligman: On Father's Day, the Field of Dreams ...
Featured Sports
(Editor's note: Noah Seligman is a ... (Editor's note: Noah Seligman is a Journal contributor.) We drove to Iowa for reasons you can't even fathom. On Father's Day weekend in 1991 ...