Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame

Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be honored next month as the newest inductees into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots are this year’s class, the Albuquerque Isotopes announced Thursday. The Hall of Fame is an Isotopes venture.

The three will be inducted July 23 in an on-field pregame ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

Stewart played for the Dukes in 1977 and 1979-80 and won 27 games over two-plus seasons while in Albuquerque, including a Pacific Coast League-leading 15 in 1980. He played 16 years in the majors, won 168 career games and is a three-time World Series champion (Los Angeles Dodgers 1981, Oakland 1989, Toronto 1993). He was named 1989 World Series MVP and took home ALCS MVP honors twice (1990, 1993).

Nicknamed “The Penguin,” Cey played for both the Albuquerque Dodgers (1969-70) and Dukes (1972). He led the 1970 Dodgers with 22 doubles and ranked first on the historic 1972 Dukes squad in games played (142), hits (163) home runs (23), RBIs (103) and walks (117).

Cey also played 16 years in the majors with the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and the Oakland A’s, swatting 316 homers and having 1,139 RBIs in 2,073 games. A six-time National League All-Star, Cey was named co-MVP of the 1981 World Series when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in six games.

Moots created the iconic Dukes logo in 1972, which became synonymous with one of the most successful Triple-A franchises in Minor League Baseball history.

Moots also designed the Dukes’ mascot, uniform lettering and programs, as well as the first official logo for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.