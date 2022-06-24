 Ruling not expected to invalidate NM gun laws - Albuquerque Journal

Ruling not expected to invalidate NM gun laws

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Gov. Susana Martinez, seen in a YouTube video, requalifies for her concealed carry license in 2011, reportedly scoring 100% with both .45 and .38 caliber handguns.

SANTA FE — The U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York firearms law isn’t likely to have an immediate impact in New Mexico.

Unlike New York, New Mexico is a “shall issue” state — meaning the state Department of Public Safety is required by law to grant a license to carry a concealed handgun if the applicant meets basic qualifications.

The state doesn’t require “an additional showing of need” to obtain a permit, state Attorney General Hector Balderas said.

The ruling, he said, doesn’t appear to affect the state’s red-flag law either.

Zac Fort, board president of the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association, an advocacy group for gun owners, said the ruling is a good one.

But gun owners, he said, shouldn’t expect any immediate changes in New Mexico.

“Your rights don’t stop when you step outside the door,” Fort said. “This opinion formalizes that.”

Democratic state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an Albuquerque attorney and retired law professor, said New Mexico’s gun regulations remain on solid legal ground.

The new ruling, however, might have indirect effects, she said.

“The opinion is confusing,” Sedillo Lopez said, “and when you have confusing opinions, that encourages litigation, unfortunately.”

In New Mexico, individuals with a permit can carry a concealed handgun, with some exceptions, such as the ban on weapons inside a courthouse. It’s also illegal to carry a concealed handgun while consuming alcohol.

Granting a license is required if the applicant meets basic requirements. The individual must, for example, be 21 or older, take a firearms training course and have no felony convictions.

Licenses cannot be granted to anyone with a recent conviction for DWI, drug possession or domestic violence.

New Mexico is also an “open carry” state, meaning people are generally allowed to carry a loaded weapon that isn’t concealed.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ruling not expected to invalidate NM gun laws

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City Councilor questions animal care at BioPark
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque city councilor is calling ... An Albuquerque city councilor is calling for an independent veterinary assessment of animals at the city's Botanic Garden Heritage Farm, saying some are going ...
2
Officials reopening Cibola, Lincoln and parts of Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
The last few months could be ... The last few months could be summed up by a popular folk song: Fire and Rain. And both elements were record-setting in their own ...
3
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2018 crash ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced Dominic Martinez to ... A judge sentenced Dominic Martinez to 12 years in prison this week for a 2018 high-speed crash in northwest Albuquerque that killed two cousins ...
4
Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided
Nation
In a major expansion of gun ... In a major expansion of gun rights after a series of mass shootings, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to ...
5
Man gets life in prison for killing basketball star
ABQnews Seeker
Judge notes rise in young suspects ... Judge notes rise in young suspects in and victims of gun crimes
6
Albuquerque maverick says he wants to fly
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas Fotter wanted more out of ... Thomas Fotter wanted more out of college. He wanted a highway to the danger zone. So last year, Fotter, a La Cueva High School ...
7
County approves order to address MDC issues
ABQnews Seeker
President of correctional officers union calls ... President of correctional officers union calls order a "joke," saying it doesn't do enough to address staffing shortage
8
Man accused of fatally shooting teenage nephew on Navajo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities allege he fired on brother's ... Authorities allege he fired on brother's vehicle, striking 14-year-old in head
9
Calling NM 'lawless,' Ronchetti unveils public safety priorities
2022 election
Republican candidate for governor says he ... Republican candidate for governor says he will push to stiffen criminal penalties, make it easier to hold defendants in jail awaiting trial
10
Council rejects bill for safe outdoor space planning
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor Isaac Benton questioned the wisdom ... Councilor Isaac Benton questioned the wisdom of not having rules in place, even if things change later