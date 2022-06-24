 Sports Speak Up! On pro golf, Rapinoe and Eldorado's gym - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On pro golf, Rapinoe and Eldorado’s gym

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE DISCUSSION leading up to the U.S. Open was mostly about Phil Mickelson and then switched to the winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. But not much excitement about someone from England winning our country’s prestigious tournament. Actually, the main attraction … was Paige Spiranac. The former captain of the San Diego State Aztecs golf team, who helped them win their first MWC golf championship with a 5 shot win over New Mexico in 2015, was named the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by Maxim magazine, stealing the thunder from the Open. Now, might she be a rare Aztec that Lobo fans could welcome?

— UNM Alumnus

ELDORADO’S 50-year-old gym has a lousy roof and needs replacement, BUT the gym has a spacious, classic floor design, great court layout, exceptional bleacher capacity and four quick egresses in and out of the gym for safety. Eldo’s gym is, by far, the best high school gym in Albuquerque. Please APS rebuild the gym right where it is, in the courtyard, respecting a 50-year tradition. Don’t make mistakes like Manzano’s inadequate gym rebuild or Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage gyms, where a fast evacuation could be tragic, if need be.

— Concerned Eldorado Alumni

I HAVE A TON of respect for Megan Rapinoe. She’s willing to speak out and say what many Americans are afraid to say. You go, girl!

— Joe, ABQ

I AM WONDERING if the (Saudis) will propose a womens version of the LIV tour to challenge the LPGA? I seriously doubt it, especially how women are treated in their country.

— Stavros

