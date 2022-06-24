 Lobo golfer Choi transferring to Pepperdine - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo golfer Choi transferring to Pepperdine

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Sam Choi, who was named a PING honorable mention All-American the past two seasons for the University of New Mexico, is transferring to play golf for Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Sam Choi (UNM photo)

Choi, who earned All-Mountain West Conference honors four straight years, finished his senior season with a 70.44 stroke average the second-best season average in program history.

The Anaheim, California product has one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted after the coronavirus shortened-season in 2020.

“He’s a great player,” UNM coach Glen Millican said. “We’ve had a lot of great players and they all leave at some point. We thought he was going to leave after two years, which was his intention. He ended up coming back and played all four years. Of course you would love to have a player like that back for another year. … I’m grateful for the time we had with him here. He had a good impact on our program. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Choi, who is ranked No. 35 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, could not be reached on Thursday.

“It means a lot to me to be coming to Pepperdine because I’ve heard great things about this golf team and knowing that I will be part of this big-time program is something that I was dreaming about,” Choi said in a release from Pepperdine. “And I truly believe that Coach (Michael) Beard and Coach (Chris) Zambri will make me a better golfer and a better person. I’m looking forward to having some fun with this great group of guys. I know I will be there for them and we will get better every day.”

Millican said Choi’s intention while at UNM was to play for two years and turn pro, but that proved extra challenging with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, so Choi continued with the Lobos.

As a senior, Choi just missed being among the top 15 in the PGA Tour University Class of 2022, which would have given him eligibility on PGA Tour Canada.

Millican said that caused Choi to look at all his options, including transferring.

Millican said the Lobos have two available spots on the roster and will keep an eye on the transfer portal as an option.

“I feel great about our team coming back,” he said. “Albert Boneta was out all spring with a wrist injury. He’s been back playing and starting to feel good. He’s exempt to play in the Baracuda Championship (the PGA Tour-event July 14-17 at Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California). We’re excited to get him back in action. He’s won twice, so we know he can go.”

The Lobos also return junior Bastien Amat, an All-Mountain West honoree who had two top-5 and four top-10 individual finishes in 12 tournaments, and had a scoring average of 71.83, as well as Carson Herron, who was named All-MW Freshman of the Year.

