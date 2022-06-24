 UNM creates 'Howl for Her' campaign for women athletic programs - Albuquerque Journal

UNM creates ‘Howl for Her’ campaign for women athletic programs

By ABQJournal News Staff

University of New Mexico Athletics said Thursday it has launched a “Howl for Her” campaign that will raise funds specifically for Lobo women’s athletics.
UNM made the announcement during a luncheon hosted by the Lobo Club and the LIFE program on the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX legislation.
“Howl for Her” will provide financial support and awareness for all nine women’s sports at UNM — basketball, cross country and track and field, golf, soccer, softball, spirit, swimming and diving, tennis and volleyball. The university said contributions will be distributed equally between each of UNM’s women’s athletic sport enhancement funds and used to help offset annual operational expenses each program incurs, including, but not limited to: nutrition, travel, equipment, and recruiting.
UNM said the funds raised will be intended to “raise awareness about, and provide opportunities for, open dialogue regarding gender equity, as well as demonstrate the importance, value and need of UNM’s women’s athletics programs.”
The luncheon included panelists that have made an impact in the progress of women’s sports, such as Joan Cronan (Women’s Athletic Director Emeritus at Tennessee), Sue Vigil MacEachen (middle distance runner, three-time All-American in the 800 meters and 1979 women’s collegiate national champion at UNM), Sally Marquez (NMAA Executive Director) and Pam Allen (New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame inductee).
UNM announced plans to “highlight several Title IX trailblazers” and host clinics over the next year “to inspire the next generation of female athletes.”

