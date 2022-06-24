 Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement - Albuquerque Journal

Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement

By David Keyton and John Leicester / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KYIV, Ukraine — After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces will retreat from a besieged city in the country’s east to avoid encirclement, a regional governor said Friday.

The city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures.

In recent days, Russian forces have made gains around Sievierodonetsk and the neighboring city of Lysychansk, on a steep bank across the river, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said that the Ukrainian troops have been given the order to leave Sievierodonetsk to prevent that.

“We will have to pull back our guys,” he said. “It makes no sense to stay at the destroyed positions, because the number of casualties in poorly fortified areas will grow every day.”

Haidai said the Ukrainian forces have “received the order to retreat to new positions and continue fighting there” but didn’t give further details.

He said the Russians were also advancing toward Lysychansk from Zolote and Toshkivka, adding that Russian reconnaissance units conducted forays on the city edges but were driven out by its defenders.

Following a botched attempt to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in the early stage of the invasion that started Feb. 24, Russian forces have shifted focus to the Donbas region, where the Ukrainian forces have fought Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The Russian military controls about 95% of Luhansk province and about half of neighboring Donetsk province, the two areas that make up the Donbas.

After repeated requests to its Western allies for heavier weaponry to counter Russia’s edge in firepower, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said a response had arrived in the form of medium-range American rocket launchers.

A U.S. defense official confirmed Wednesday that all four of the promised High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, were in the hands of Ukrainian forces but said it was not clear if they have been used yet.

The U.S. approved providing the precision-guided systems at the end of May, and once they were in the region, Ukraine’s forces needed about three weeks of training to operate them. The rockets can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

The U.S. will send an addition $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four more of the medium-range rocket systems, ammunition and other supplies, U.S. officials announced Thursday.

Home » AP Feeds » Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence ...
AP Feeds
A bipartisan gun violence bill that ... A bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago is on the verge of winning final congressional approval, a vote that will ...
2
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is ...
AP Feeds
The Senate easily approved a bipartisan ... The Senate easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill Thursday that seemed unthinkable a month ago, setting up final approval of what will be ...
3
Hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election 'corrupt'
AP Feeds
Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department ... Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, striving in vain to enlist top law enforcement officials in his ...
4
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
AP Feeds
Villagers rushed to bury the dead ... Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful ...
5
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
AP Feeds
The United States will send another ... The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian ...
6
Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine
AP Feeds
The Russian military extended its grip ... The Russian military extended its grip on territory in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces, while ...
7
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership
AP Feeds
The European Union agreed Thursday to ... The European Union agreed Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled ...
8
In Colorado, a GOP rarity: An abortion rights candidate
AP Feeds
Joe O'Dea stood before hundreds of ... Joe O'Dea stood before hundreds of social conservatives and uttered words they were unaccustomed to hearing from a Republican candidate, let alone someone running ...
9
After year of violence, US schools try to tame ...
AP Feeds
The first week of school was ... The first week of school was supposed to mark a triumphant return to classrooms at San Francisco's Everett Middle School after more than a ...