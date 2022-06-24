 SFNF firewood permits available Monday - Albuquerque Journal

SFNF firewood permits available Monday

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Santa Fe National Forest will begin selling personal-use firewood permits on Monday, after a delay due to wildfires in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains and extreme conditions on the ground.

The nonrefundable $20 permits for dead and down wood are good for up to 10 cords. The permits, which expire on Dec. 31, are applicable for the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas.

Firewood maps are posted on the SFNF website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/passes-permits/forestproducts.

Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and the offices in Española, Coyote and Cuba. The Jemez District will initially sell permits over the phone. Since the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District is still under a fire closure order, the Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin firewood permit sales at a later date to be determined.

Customers can purchase permits using cash, check or credit card at the following locations:

— Forest Supervisor’s Office/Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, 505-438-5300

— Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, 575-638-5526

— Cuba Ranger Station – 04b, County Road 11, Cuba, 575-289-3264

— Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Española, 505-753-7331

The Jemez Ranger Station will sell permits over the phone – 575-829-3535 – by credit card from its temporary office until the new office at 051 Woodsy Lane in Jemez Springs is open later this year. The Walatowa Visitor Center will not be selling permits at this time.

The Pecos/Las Vegas District Offices will sell permits for green wood once Rowe Mesa is open to public access. Permit purchasers will receive load tags, a firewood cutting map and guidelines for harvesting the wood.

