NMED seeks public comment via portal

The New Mexico Environment Department wants to hear from the public and has created a new online Public Comment Portal to accept comments on issues, rule-making proposals, draft permits and agenda items that are before the numerous board, commissions and hearing officers.

The portal, at nmed.commentinput.com/comment/search, also allows people to see documents as well as submit their own.

“We continue to invest in making the Environment Department more accessible for all New Mexicans — including the public’s ability to easily comment on proposed rules and permits that can impact their environment,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney.

Once on the portal, users will see all matters currently open for public comment, from which they can select a specific topic.

NMED has also developed tutorial YouTube videos on how to use the Public Comment Portal. The videos are available in both English and Spanish.