More state parks open for overnight camping

By ABQJournal News Staff

Cimarron Canyon, Fenton Lake, Hyde Memorial, and Manzano Mountains State Parks, previously closed because of extreme fire conditions and national forest closures, will be open for day use this weekend and will re-open to the public for overnight camping on Monday, the New Mexico State Parks Division announced Friday.

Smoking, fireworks, campfires and open burning are prohibited.

Two state parks, Morphy Lake and Pecos Canyon, will remain closed due to impacts from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

The State Parks Division also recommends that before traveling to any state park, visitors check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information at www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/find-a-park. Advance reservations can also be made through the website.

