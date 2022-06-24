 Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US - Albuquerque Journal

Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

By Tom Murphy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Juul on Friday asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.

The e-cigarette maker asked the court to pause what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would require it to immediately halt its business. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision.

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.

The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised. The company said the FDA refused its request to put its order on hold to avoid a massive disruption to its business.

While Juul remains a top seller, its share of the U.S. e-cigarette market has dipped to about half. The company was widely blamed for a surge in underage vaping a few years ago, but a recent federal survey showed a drop in the teen vaping rate and a shift away from Juul’s products.

The devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled, bypassing many of the toxic chemicals produced by burning tobacco.

The company said in its Friday court filing that it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA nearly two years ago. It said the application included several studies to evaluate the health risks among Juul users.

Juul said that the FDA cannot argue that there was a “critical and urgent public interest” in immediately removing its products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.

The company noted that the FDA denied its application while authorizing those submitted by competitors with similar products.

The FDA has OK’d e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies, while rejecting many others.

In 2019, Juul was pressured into halting all advertising and eliminating its fruit and dessert flavors after they became popular among middle and high school students. The next year, the FDA limited flavors in small vaping devices to just tobacco and menthol.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » AP Feeds » Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
AP Feeds
The House sent President Joe Biden ... The House sent President Joe Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades on Friday, a measured compromise that at ...
2
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes ...
AP Feeds
Juul on Friday asked a federal ... Juul on Friday asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. The e-cigarette maker asked the court ...
3
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
AP Feeds
After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian ... After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces have begun retreating from a besieged city in the country's east to move to stronger positions, a ...
4
Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes
AP Feeds
The European Union's decision to make ... The European Union's decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost and hope of a more secure ...
5
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 ...
AP Feeds
An aftershock took more lives Friday ... An aftershock took more lives Friday and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake ...
6
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling
AP Feeds
In her first week on the ... In her first week on the job at a Philadelphia abortion clinic, Amanda Kifferly was taught how to search for bombs. About a year ...
7
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is ...
AP Feeds
The Senate easily approved a bipartisan ... The Senate easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill Thursday that seemed unthinkable a month ago, setting up final approval of what will be ...
8
Hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election 'corrupt'
AP Feeds
Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department ... Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, striving in vain to enlist top law enforcement officials in his ...
9
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
AP Feeds
Villagers rushed to bury the dead ... Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful ...