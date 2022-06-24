 Former NM state senator joins Game Commission - Albuquerque Journal

Former NM state senator joins Game Commission

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Former New Mexico senator, Jal cattle rancher and oilman Gregg Fulfer is the newest state Game Commissioner.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s latest commission appointment was announced at the June 17 meeting in Santa Fe.

The former Lea County commissioner also served on the state Environmental Improvement Board for 8 years.

Gregg Fulfer

He runs Fulfer Oil and Cattle Co. in Jal and Delaware Water Company.

“Oil and gas has led me down a lot of different paths, (including) recycling produced water for the oil and gas industry,” Fulfer said.

He received an electrical engineering degree from New Mexico State University.

As a state legislator representing a corner of southeast New Mexico from 2018 to 2020, Fulfer supported a law that funded scholarships for engineering and surveying.

He voted against a law that funded Game and Fish to work with the Transportation Department on a wildlife corridors action plan.

Fulfer also voted against a wildlife trafficking law and a law that banned coyote-killing contests.

He supported a forest and watershed restoration law and more funding for city and county law enforcement technology upgrades.

Fulfer said he enjoys fly-fishing at a family lodge in Colorado just north of Chama, New Mexico.

“I look forward to working with everyone,” he said of his commission appointment.

The seven-member Game Commission now has two vacancies.

The board sets state hunting and fishing rules and oversees the Game and Fish Department budget.

That budget is funded by hunting and fishing license purchases and equipment taxes.

In recent years, the commission has waded into issues like stream access and distribution of elk hunting licenses.

Fellow commissioner Deanna Archuleta said Fulfer is a “delightful individual who really gets things done.”

Other Game Commissioners are:

■ Sharon Salazar Hickey – former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, appointed 2020

■ Roberta Salazar-Henry – former Game and Fish employee, appointed 2019

■ Tirzio Lopez – Rio Arriba County farmer and former state park ranger, appointed 2019

■ Deanna Archuleta – ExxonMobil senior director for federal relations, appointed February 2022

The commission’s next meeting is on July 22 at 9 a.m. in Ruidoso.

