 Man arrested in brother's death in SE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in brother’s death in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police say a man ran over his brother, killing him, during a drunken fight Thursday in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Decio Lee, 24, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of his brother Donovan Lee.

Gallegos said Lee intentionally ran over his brother after getting into a fight in the 11400 of Cochiti SE, near Juan Tabo and Central.

He said Decio Lee told police he did not remember anything about his brother’s death but witnesses and video showed Lee run over his brother in a truck and dragged him down the road.

