NM officials enter fray on court ruling

New Mexico politicians and justice officials joined the fray on the Supreme Court of the United States‘ Friday decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which protected a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.

Many took to social media to voice their opinions, including the state’s top elected official, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who took to Twitter shortly after the decision was announced.

“The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will be the worse for it.This ruling will destroy both lives and livelihoods,” she said. “Remember: We took action to ensure that access to abortion remains protected in New Mexico.”

Last year, lawmakers repealed a state law making it a crime to end a woman’s pregnancy.

Republican Mark Ronchetti, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination earlier this month, applauded the decision in an emailed statement. He also took aim at Lujan Grisham, whom he’ll run against in a general election race.

“Today’s Court ruling paves the way for a measured dialogue on the issue of abortion that will save lives and should result in policies that are more mainstream and reflect our shared values,” he said. “As governor, I would seek a middle ground with our legislature that ends the practice of late-term and partial-birth abortion that the current governor supports.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade creates medical uncertainty and chaos throughout our nation,” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said in an emailed statement. “I want to assure New Mexico women and their families that I will continue to fight for their rights to adequate health services that are protected under New Mexico law.”

U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Alexander M.M. Uballez said he shared the sentiments of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, saying the Supreme Court’s decision “deals a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States.”

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Court’s decision,” he said in an email, adding that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will “continue to protect healthcare providers and individuals seeking reproductive health services” in New Mexico.