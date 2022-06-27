 Sandia Labs offers free online cybersecurity boot camp - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia Labs offers free online cybersecurity boot camp

By Manette Fisher / Media Relations, Sandia National Laboratories

Recent cyberattacks on major local organizations and businesses underscore how critical it is to invest in measures that protect online transactions and information.

This was the focus of Sandia National Laboratories’ most recent Small Business Forum, “Cybersecurity Posture,” which is available for free on the labs’ Small Business website. As cyber threats continue to wreak havoc on large and small organizations and businesses, Sandia teamed with the president of Albuquerque’s Spartan Cyber Security LLC, Raphael Warren, to provide a cybersecurity boot camp with best practices for businesses of all sizes.

Providing current, real-world examples of cybercrime, the presentation provides cybersecurity fundamentals and advice on access control – including physical protection and password security – risk assessment and an introduction to important cybersecurity terms. Businesses impacted by cyberattacks such as ransomware often face steep monetary impacts and decreased client confidence. In addition, global predictions of cybercrime costs continue to increase. The forum combines the labs’ commitment to cybersecurity with expertise from the business world. Spartan Cyber Security is a service disabled, veteran-owned small business that subcontracts some work through the labs. Those who have additional questions about cybersecurity can reach out directly to Warren, who provides contact information at the end of the presentation.

Sandia has been providing Small Business Forums for the community for several years and adapted to a digital format during the pandemic. While striving to grow Sandia’s diverse supplier base, the forums are an example of how the labs’ small business team is committed to providing information to the business community.

Quarterly digital Small Business Forums focus on in-depth education and working with Sandia or other organizations. Viewers can watch on-demand presentations by clicking “Streaming Video” on the website, and access related resources by clicking “Presentation.”

Other presentations offered by Sandia’s small business team on the forums site include information on securing small business supply chains, developing a strategy for obtaining subcontracts, Sandia’s Mentor-Protégé Program, among others. In July, the team will share information on how local New Mexico businesses have been supported through the pandemic. For more information about the forums, email supplier@sandia.gov. The community can also register for future events. Prospective suppliers and technology partners are invited to visit labs’ Partnerships site.

