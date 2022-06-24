 Activists plan ABQ protest against Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade - Albuquerque Journal

Activists plan ABQ protest against Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

From the left, Chris Banks, Simon Cain and Jose Enriquez, members with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, make signs at their headquarters in Albuquerque in preparation for the “We Won’t go back – Ban Off Our Bodies” rally in protest of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Simon Cain, left, and Jose Enriquez, right, members with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, put together signs at their headquarters in Albuquerque in preparation for the “We Won’t go back – Ban Off Our Bodies” rally in protest of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

As soon as local advocates for abortion rights heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning they got to work.

Samia Assed, one of the co-organizers with the New Mexico Women’s March, was drinking her coffee and reading the news online — planning to have a nice day with her children. Instead, she and others have spent the day planning a “rapid response” rally in Tiguex Park near Old Town.

Across the country protesters have gathered to speak out against the Supreme Court decision.

“We were expecting it, but it’s still surreal,” Assed said.

Assed, who has been working on civil rights issues for the past 17 years, said that while overturning the right to an abortion once seemed “farfetched” it has appeared more and more likely since 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president.

“Abortion rights hits different because it hits a segment of the population that thought this would never be seen again in America,” Assed said. “We thought we had won this since 1973 and it seems like we want to go back to the dark ages.”

Lisa Padilla, the manager of public affairs for Planned Parenthood who also co-chairs the New Mexico Women’s March, said in some ways the news has been energizing. New Mexico lawmakers repealed a state law last year that made it a crime to end a woman’s pregnancy but the right to an abortion is not enshrined in state law.

“I mean on the one hand it’s devastating to think about having our rights as women taken away,” she said. “On the other hand I think maybe this is what it’s going to take in order to get it codified as a right. And so I’m trying my best to be positive the best I can.”

Over at the headquarters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, activists gathered Friday afternoon to make signs for the night’s rally. The group was going to protest in front of the courthouse but decided to join the protest at Tiguex Park.

Bex Hampton said she and others called in to work and spent the day organizing instead.

“The news is an outrage, it’s an absolute outrage. The Supreme Court is eviscerating abortion rights — that is women’s rights and all people who can have an abortion…,” Hampton said. “For us we’re saying we need to be in the streets right now, building a mass movement to re-secure our rights.”

The Bans off our Bodies rally will be held at Tiguex Park at 6 p.m. Friday.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Activists plan ABQ protest against Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM 50-year water plan ‘not all doom and gloom’
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is nearing the finish ... New Mexico is nearing the finish line on a 50-year water plan aimed at helping the state prepare for climate change impacts on future ...
2
Activists plan ABQ protest against Supreme Court decision overturning ...
ABQnews Seeker
As soon as local advocates for ... As soon as local advocates for abortion rights heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning they got to ...
3
Santa Fe complex residents must move after power outage
ABQnews Seeker
More than 50 tenants at a ... More than 50 tenants at a Santa Fe apartment complex are being forced to move out because of electrical issues. Residents of the Railyard ...
4
Man arrested in brother's death in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
dragging him down the street and ... dragging him down the street and killing him — during a fight Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Decio Lee, 24, is charged with an ...
5
Dems in NM weigh legislative response to abortion ruling
2022 election
Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers ... Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers repealed a state law making it a crime to end a woman's pregnancy. But Democratic legislative leaders say ...
6
Former NM state senator joins Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Governor's latest commission appointment was announced ... Governor's latest commission appointment was announced at a recent meeting in Santa Fe
7
Keller nominates Rael for top city job
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has picked ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has picked Lawrence Rael to fill the top job in his administration, seeking to make what is an interim assignment ...
8
NM officials enter fray on court ruling
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico politicians and justice officials ... New Mexico politicians and justice officials joined the fray on the Supreme Court of the United States' Friday decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. ...
9
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional ... The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority ...