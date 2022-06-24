Activists plan ABQ protest against Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade

As soon as local advocates for abortion rights heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning they got to work.

Samia Assed, one of the co-organizers with the New Mexico Women’s March, was drinking her coffee and reading the news online — planning to have a nice day with her children. Instead, she and others have spent the day planning a “rapid response” rally in Tiguex Park near Old Town.

Across the country protesters have gathered to speak out against the Supreme Court decision.

“We were expecting it, but it’s still surreal,” Assed said.

Assed, who has been working on civil rights issues for the past 17 years, said that while overturning the right to an abortion once seemed “farfetched” it has appeared more and more likely since 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president.

“Abortion rights hits different because it hits a segment of the population that thought this would never be seen again in America,” Assed said. “We thought we had won this since 1973 and it seems like we want to go back to the dark ages.”

Lisa Padilla, the manager of public affairs for Planned Parenthood who also co-chairs the New Mexico Women’s March, said in some ways the news has been energizing. New Mexico lawmakers repealed a state law last year that made it a crime to end a woman’s pregnancy but the right to an abortion is not enshrined in state law.

“I mean on the one hand it’s devastating to think about having our rights as women taken away,” she said. “On the other hand I think maybe this is what it’s going to take in order to get it codified as a right. And so I’m trying my best to be positive the best I can.”

Over at the headquarters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, activists gathered Friday afternoon to make signs for the night’s rally. The group was going to protest in front of the courthouse but decided to join the protest at Tiguex Park.

Bex Hampton said she and others called in to work and spent the day organizing instead.

“The news is an outrage, it’s an absolute outrage. The Supreme Court is eviscerating abortion rights — that is women’s rights and all people who can have an abortion…,” Hampton said. “For us we’re saying we need to be in the streets right now, building a mass movement to re-secure our rights.”

The Bans off our Bodies rally will be held at Tiguex Park at 6 p.m. Friday.