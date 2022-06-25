 Ex-salon owner who performed ‘vampire facials’ pleads guilty - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-salon owner who performed ‘vampire facials’ pleads guilty

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The exterior of the now shuttered VIP Beauty Salon and Spa in Albuquerque. (KOAT-TV image)

State officials launched a criminal investigation into an Albuquerque beauty salon owner after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019.

On Friday, the former salon owner pleaded guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license and faces up to 7½ years in prison.

A prosecutor said Friday that Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz, 61, offered a procedure called “vampire facials” to both clients in 2017 and 2018. The procedure involves injecting blood into the face.

She also offered three other procedures limited to the practice of licensed physicians, said Zach Jones, senior criminal counsel for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Ramos de Ruiz is not a licensed physician, he said.

State Department of Health officials who inspected the now-shuttered VIP Beauty Salon and Spa in 2018 said they found unwrapped needles and unlabeled tubes of blood in the business.

They also found fake certificates for Botox and “vampire facial” training hanging on the walls.

Jones said the procedure called “vampire facials” is known in medical practice as platelet-rich plasma injections. The procedure involves injecting a concentrated form of the client’s own blood into the skin.

Ramos de Ruiz also performed three other procedures limited to the practice by a licensed physician on one or both of the victims, Jones said.

Before accepting the plea on Friday, 2nd Judicial District Judge Lucy Solimon said she could sentence Ramos de Ruiz to up to 7½ years in prison under the plea agreement. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

The plea deal also requires Ramos de Ruiz to pay restitution to both victims in amounts to be determined in separate hearings, Solimon said.

The Department of Health learned in August 2018 that a person with no apparent risk factors for HIV had contracted the blood-borne illness after getting a “vampire facial” at the salon.

In February 2019, the Department of Health identified a second person who contracted HIV after getting four treatments from Ramos de Ruiz.

Both people had the same strain of the HIV virus, the agency said. Both told investigators they believed Ramos de Ruiz was qualified to perform the treatments due to the training certificates she displayed in the salon.

Physicians use platelet-rich plasma injections to treat a range of musculoskeletal injuries, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s website.

Jones said other procedures Ramos de Ruiz practiced were Botox injections, cryolipolysis or “cool sculpting,” and a fourth called “stem-cell therapy,” which apparently didn’t use real stem cells.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ex-salon owner who performed ‘vampire facials’ pleads guilty

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ex-salon owner who performed ‘vampire facials’ pleads guilty
ABQnews Seeker
Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz ... Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz faces up to 7½ years in prison under the agreement
2
Leak detection companies investigate Chama water leak
ABQnews Seeker
Two leak detection companies arrived in ... Two leak detection companies arrived in the northern New Mexico village of Chama this week to assess a water system failure which has left ...
3
NM 50-year water plan ‘not all doom and gloom’
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is nearing the finish ... New Mexico is nearing the finish line on a 50-year water plan aimed at helping the state prepare for climate change impacts on future ...
4
Protesters rallying in ABQ against Supreme Court decision overturning ...
ABQnews Seeker
As soon as local advocates for ... As soon as local advocates for abortion rights heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning they got to ...
5
Santa Fe complex residents must move after power outage
ABQnews Seeker
More than 50 tenants at a ... More than 50 tenants at a Santa Fe apartment complex are being forced to move out because of electrical issues. Residents of the Railyard ...
6
Man arrested in brother's death in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
dragging him down the street and ... dragging him down the street and killing him — during a fight Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Decio Lee, 24, is charged with an ...
7
Dems in NM weigh legislative response to abortion ruling
2022 election
Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers ... Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers repealed a state law making it a crime to end a woman's pregnancy. But Democratic legislative leaders say ...
8
Former NM state senator joins Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Governor's latest commission appointment was announced ... Governor's latest commission appointment was announced at a recent meeting in Santa Fe
9
Keller nominates Rael for top city job
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has picked ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has picked Lawrence Rael to fill the top job in his administration, seeking to make what is an interim assignment ...