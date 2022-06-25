 Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe to be mortgaged - Albuquerque Journal

Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe to be mortgaged

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

A sculpture of Archbishop J.B. Lamy stands outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis in Santa Fe. In mid-June, Archbishop John C. Wester said the archdiocese would mortgage the cathedral in conjunction with a bankruptcy case related to compensating survivors of sexual abuse by clergy. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s most iconic building will be mortgaged to help cover settlements to clergy sexual abuse victims, Archbishop John C. Wester said in a recent letter to parishes.

The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the “mother church” of the archdiocese, and any other properties that are mortgaged will not be lost because parishes will chip in to cover the payments on the debt, Wester said in his June 17 letter.

Parishes will collectively need to borrow up to $12 million to cover the gap in the archdiocese’s $75 million share of the bankruptcy settlement, according to the letter. The archdiocese is asking each parish to pay up to $691 a month on the debt, or up to $104,727 total.

“I am pleased to see the broad support that we have from our priests for working together to bring the bankruptcy proceedings to an end, compensate victims, allow us to move forward as a church, and to build anew,” Wester wrote in the letter.

Representatives for church clergy sex abuse survivors and the archdiocese announced in mid-May that they’d agreed to a $121.5 million fund to compensate hundreds of people who say they suffered childhood sexual abuse by priests and other clergy dating back to the 1990s.

Wester said the archdiocese is working to secure financing from two Catholic lenders — the Catholic Order of Foresters and Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.

The archdiocese must pay $65 million by the end of September, and the remaining $10 million by the end of next March.

The archdiocese did not respond to requests for comment late Friday afternoon.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe to be mortgaged

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe to be mortgaged
ABQnews Seeker
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's most ... The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's most iconic building will be mortgaged to help cover settlements to clergy sexual abuse victims, Archbishop John C. Wester ...
2
Ex-salon owner who performed ‘vampire facials’ pleads guilty
ABQnews Seeker
Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz ... Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz faces up to 7½ years in prison under the agreement
3
Leak detection companies investigate Chama water leak
ABQnews Seeker
Two leak detection companies arrived in ... Two leak detection companies arrived in the northern New Mexico village of Chama this week to assess a water system failure which has left ...
4
NM 50-year water plan ‘not all doom and gloom’
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is nearing the finish ... New Mexico is nearing the finish line on a 50-year water plan aimed at helping the state prepare for climate change impacts on future ...
5
Protesters rallying in ABQ against Supreme Court decision overturning ...
ABQnews Seeker
As soon as local advocates for ... As soon as local advocates for abortion rights heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning they got to ...
6
Santa Fe complex residents must move after power outage
ABQnews Seeker
More than 50 tenants at a ... More than 50 tenants at a Santa Fe apartment complex are being forced to move out because of electrical issues. Residents of the Railyard ...
7
Man arrested in brother's death in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
dragging him down the street and ... dragging him down the street and killing him — during a fight Thursday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Decio Lee, 24, is charged with an ...
8
Dems in NM weigh legislative response to abortion ruling
2022 election
Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers ... Just last year, New Mexico lawmakers repealed a state law making it a crime to end a woman's pregnancy. But Democratic legislative leaders say ...
9
Former NM state senator joins Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Governor's latest commission appointment was announced ... Governor's latest commission appointment was announced at a recent meeting in Santa Fe