UNM has three opponents for November’s Lobo Classic

The New Mexico men’s basketball team will host Jacksonville (Ala.) State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado in the Lobo Classic, to be held Nov. 25-27 at the Pit.

It will be UNM’s first in-season home tournament in 15 years.

The tournament will feature a round-robin format with each team playing each of the others over the three days.

Each day will feature a doubleheader, with the schedule and ticket sales to be announced at a later date. Season-ticket renewals are on sale at golobos.com, and new season tickets will be available later this summer, UNM said Friday.

UNM’s nonconference schedule is at 11, with a road game and a home game vs. one of the state’s non-Division I teams to be added to make it 13.

Jacksonville State is coming off a 22-11 season and its second NCAA Tournament appearance in six years, having lost to Auburn in the NCAA first round last March.

North Dakota State went 23-10 and reached the Summit League title game for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.

Northern Colorado posted a 22-16 record, finishing runner-up in the Summit League and reaching the quarterfinals of the CBI.

The Lobos were 13-19 last season, coach Richard Pitino’s first at UNM.

The Lobos have never faced Jacksonville State or North Dakota State and are 4-0 all-time against Northern Colorado, with the last matchup an 86-52 home victory in 2004-05.