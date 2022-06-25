Briefs: Amateur golf, Gladiators football, youth soccer

EL PASO — Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot a 10-under par-62, bogey-free round Friday and has a two-shot leading after the first of three rounds in the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course.

Thomas collected eight birdies, including six on the back nine, and eagled the par-5 No. 3 hole.

Javi Delgadillo, an El Paso Eastwood High product and an incoming freshman at NMSU, shot 8-under and is second.

Gustavo Morantes, an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men’s golf team, shot 5-under to tie with two others, including Jackson Norwich, an El Paso native who will be a sophomore at Arizona, and Simon Miller, who won the Albuquerque City Men’s Championship in 2019.

Morantes recently regained his amateur status.

Gladiators on road Saturday

The Duke City Gladiators will travel to Prescott Valley, Arizona, to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers in an Indoor Football League game Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

The Gladiators (6-7) have lost two straight and stand one game ahead of Vegas for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

The Wranglers (10-2), leaders in the West and with the league’s top-ranked defense, have won seven in a row.

YOUTH SOCCER: In Boise, Idaho, New Mexico Rush 06 is in Saturday’s U16 boys semifinals of the US Youth Soccer Far West Regionals after a 1-0 quarterfinal win Friday over the Boise Timbers. Next up is a semifinal vs. Three Rivers Soccer Club of Washington. The other New Mexican team in the quarters, New Mexico Soccer Academy 08, fell 4-0 to Oregon’s Westside Timbers in U14 boys.