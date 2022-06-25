 Briefs: Amateur golf, Gladiators football, youth soccer - Albuquerque Journal

Briefs: Amateur golf, Gladiators football, youth soccer

By ABQJournal News Staff

EL PASO — Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot a 10-under par-62, bogey-free round Friday and has a two-shot leading after the first of three rounds in the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course.

Thomas collected eight birdies, including six on the back nine, and eagled the par-5 No. 3 hole.

Javi Delgadillo, an El Paso Eastwood High product and an incoming freshman at NMSU, shot 8-under and is second.

Gustavo Morantes, an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men’s golf team, shot 5-under to tie with two others, including Jackson Norwich, an El Paso native who will be a sophomore at Arizona, and Simon Miller, who won the Albuquerque City Men’s Championship in 2019.

Morantes recently regained his amateur status.

Gladiators on road Saturday

The Duke City Gladiators will travel to Prescott Valley, Arizona, to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers in an Indoor Football League game Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

The Gladiators (6-7) have lost two straight and stand one game ahead of Vegas for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

The Wranglers (10-2), leaders in the West and with the league’s top-ranked defense, have won seven in a row.

 

YOUTH SOCCER: In Boise, Idaho, New Mexico Rush 06 is in Saturday’s U16 boys semifinals of the US Youth Soccer Far West Regionals after a 1-0 quarterfinal win Friday over the Boise Timbers. Next up is a semifinal vs. Three Rivers Soccer Club of Washington. The other New Mexican team in the quarters, New Mexico Soccer Academy 08, fell 4-0 to Oregon’s Westside Timbers in U14 boys.

Home » From the newspaper » Briefs: Amateur golf, Gladiators football, youth soccer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefs: Amateur golf, Gladiators football, youth soccer
Featured Sports
Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius ... Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot a 10-under par-62, bogey-free round Friday and ...
2
Virgen: Two NM stars and what might have been ...
Featured Sports
About a year ago, Aidan Krafft ... About a year ago, Aidan Krafft of Cibola High and Quinn Yost of Piedra Vista might have had Cherry a ...
3
United expects defensive battle vs. 'really talented' Birmingham
Featured Sports
Birmingham Legion FC has excelled at ... Birmingham Legion FC has excelled at doing a lot with a little.New Mexico United's opp ...
4
UNM has its three opponents for November's Lobo Classic
College
The New Mexico men's basketball team ... The New Mexico men's basketball team will host Jacksonville (Ala.) State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado in the Lobo Classic, to be held ...
5
UNM law grad Shapiro balances academics, big-time Ironman competitions
Featured Sports
Whatever Athena Shapiro does at the ... Whatever Athena Shapiro does at the World Triathlon Championships on Saturday in Montreal, it will be hard to top what she accomplished in a ...
6
Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two World Series MVPs and the ... Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.
7
Combat sports notes: 'Cowboy' tries again, to fight on ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied ... Edgewood resident Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, denied a fight by food poisoning in May and by a freak in ...
8
UNM creates 'Howl for Her' campaign for women athletic ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico Athletics said ... University of New Mexico Athletics said Thursday it has launched a “Howl for Her” campaign that will raise funds specifically for Lobo women’s athletics. ...
9
Lobo women's hoops staff underdgoes several changes
College
Keith Freeman showed up in Albuquerque ... Keith Freeman showed up in Albuquerque this week with much to learn and eager to get started. He spent Wednesday afternoon prepping for his ...